Starts 12:00am EST, Walmart is offering Canon Wireless All In One Printer for only $19.00. Shipping is free on $35



Features:

WIRELESS CONNECT provides a simple setup process that only takes minutes from your smartphone.



Designed for ease of use and simple replacement, the PIXMA TS3320 only needs 2 FINE CARTRIDGES for great print quality.



Easily print from any room - from laptops, tablets, and smartphones - with built-in Wi-Fi.



Load plain or photo paper with the dedicated REAR PAPER TRAY.



Adjust settings on the 1.5" SEGMENT LCD SCREEN and straightforward buttons.



Even print 5.0" x 5.0" SQUARE PHOTOS right from your smartphone or social media!



With MOPRIA PRINT SERVICE® easily print from your Android smartphone or tablet.



With AIRPRINT, effortlessly print from your iPhone®, iPad®, and Mac® without additional apps.