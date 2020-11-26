Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Walmart

(12AM EST) Canon Wireless All In One Printer
$19.00
4h ago
Expires : 11/28/20
Starts 12:00am EST, Walmart is offering Canon Wireless All In One Printer for only $19.00. Shipping is free on $35

Features:
  • WIRELESS CONNECT provides a simple setup process that only takes minutes from your smartphone.
  • Designed for ease of use and simple replacement, the PIXMA TS3320 only needs 2 FINE CARTRIDGES for great print quality.
  • Easily print from any room - from laptops, tablets, and smartphones - with built-in Wi-Fi.
  • Load plain or photo paper with the dedicated REAR PAPER TRAY.
  • Adjust settings on the 1.5" SEGMENT LCD SCREEN and straightforward buttons.
  • Even print 5.0" x 5.0" SQUARE PHOTOS right from your smartphone or social media!
  • With MOPRIA PRINT SERVICE® easily print from your Android smartphone or tablet.
  • With AIRPRINT, effortlessly print from your iPhone®, iPad®, and Mac® without additional apps.

