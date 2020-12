Amazon is offering this 7-Pc Expo Dry Erase Marker Set for only $5.99 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.



Details:

#1 Amazon Best Seller



Bright, vivid, nontoxic ink is quick drying



Durable, fine point tip for thin, detailed lines



Erases cleanly and easily with a dry cloth or Expo eraser



Received 4+ stars from over 30,245 reviews

Compare to $6.88 at Walmart and $6.99 at Target.