Free 12-Pack Duracell Batteries (AR)
Jul 12, 2020
(Free after rebate)
Expires : 07/18/20
Office Depot is offering rewards members [free to join] 100% back in rewards (up to $25.59 value) when you purchase 12-Pack Duracell AA & AAA Batteries! Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.

Example Deal:
  1. Add 12-pack batteries to your cart for $16.99
  2. Use code 10334179 for an extra 20% off
  3. Pay $13.60 and receive 100% of that back in rewards!

Note: limit 2 per person.

