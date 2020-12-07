Office Depot is offering rewards members [free to join] 100% back in rewards (up to $25.59 value) when you purchase 12-Pack Duracell AA & AAA Batteries! Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.



Example Deal:

Add 12-pack batteries to your cart for $16.99

Use code 10334179 for an extra 20% off

Pay $13.60 and receive 100% of that back in rewards!

Note: limit 2 per person.