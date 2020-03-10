Office Depot and Office Max have merged into one company to bring shoppers low prices on office supplies, paper, ink & toner, technology, office furniture and more. Save up to 30% off your order with today's officedepot.com coupon codes and printable coupons. Subscribe below to receive email alerts for the newest coupon codes and Office Depot weekly ads.
How Do I Get the Best Deals from Office Depot?
There are several ways shoppers can find the best savings at Office Depot and we've highlighted them below:
- Office Depot Email - sign up for their email list to receive updates on current sales, promotions and free gift offers
- Mobile Alerts - don't check your email often? Office Depot also offer SMS alerts!
- Office Depot Deals - we suggest shoppers drop by their deal page where all current sales and promotional offers are located. Their deal page also display all featured deals from every department including rebates off and the Coupon Center.
- Weekly Ad - in addition to browsing their weekly ad, Office Depot also display Sneak Peek Upcoming Deals on their ad page so if shoppers are in the market for a specific item, we suggest browsing through current discounts so you don't miss out on an awesome deal.
- Home Page - savings events are posted on their homepage which is a great way to discover holiday savings. Also on their homepage are the Hot Deals of the Week which changes frequently and discounts are as much as 50% off or more (which sometimes include rebate/mail-in savings)!
- For Businesses - Office Depot offers a range of service specially for businesses. We're talking office supplies, tax information, eco-friendly office products, it's all located at their Business Solution Center.
- Office Depot Printing - Office Depot offers same-day printing services that is now available online. Find out what services are available and current printing deals.
How About Those Office Depot Membership Rewards Offer?
Guess what? Office Depot Office Max Rewards card is free! It certainly doesn't hurt to apply for one. Members get 10% back in rewards on tons of item purchases, rewards for recycling, exclusive offers and birthday bonus!
- Office Max Rewards - since their merge, can be found in the same place as your Office Depot rewards account.