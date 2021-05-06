Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off Highest Priced Item | Email Sign Up

Sign up for Office Depot emails and you will receive 20% off your highest priced item. Even better, you will receive special savings & weekly deals, exclusive coupons, and flash sales straight to your inbox.

You can also find coupons by checking out Office Depot's official coupon center. Here, you can commonly find a coupon for 20% off one item or buy one, get one free select items.

NOTE: Some exclusions apply. The coupon is good for one-time use only. Not transferable.

If you're looking for in-store offers, you can check out Office Depot's weekly ad. Even better, you can use the ad to find upcoming promotions and sales.More
4 used today - 2 comments
Sale

Official Office Depot Coupons & Deals

Check out Office Depot's official coupons & deals page. You can commonly find a coupon for 20% off a qualifying regular-priced purchase, savings on ink & toner, savings on printers, and more.

No coupons available? You can sign up for Office Depot emails and get a coupon for 20% off your highest priced item.

For even more savings, you can check out Office Depot's rebate center. Search their rebate database or check your status on this page.

Check out savings of up to 50% off select office supplies by shopping this section.

Another great section to shop is Office Depot's deal center. Get amazing deals every day here!

If you're shopping in-store, you can still save by looking at Office Depot's weekly ad. Here you can find discounts on hundreds of items as well as coupons and sales for select categories. New ads come out the Sunday of each week so be sure to check back!More
1 used today - 9 comments
Sale

Up to 25% Back in Rewards | Rewards Exclusive Savings

Get up to 25% back in rewards on select purchases, 2% back on everything else. VIPs earn 5% on ink, toner, paper and copy/print/ship services.More
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off First Year of Business Select

Limited Time! $49 Business Select Membership for 1st Year:More
Expires 5/22/21
25% OFF
FREE GIFT
Free Coffee Mug And Warmer Set On $125

7 used today - Expires 5/22/21
FREE GIFT
Free Lamination COVID Cards

6 used today - Expires 5/22/21
25% OFF
25% OFF
20% OFF
Purchase Any Desk & Get 20% Off Your Purchase of Any Chair

5 used today - Expires 5/22/21
FREE GIFT
Free Lunch Bag On $100

6 used today - Expires 5/22/21
FREE GIFT
Free 6-Piece Fitness Set On $100

4 used today - Expires 5/31/21
FREE GIFT
Free TJ Riley Marble Diffuser On $200

4 used today - Expires 5/31/21
FREE GIFT
Free 3-Piece Round Basket Set On $100

4 used today - Expires 5/31/21
FREE GIFT
Free Rachael Ray Boat Tote On $100

4 used today - Expires 5/31/21
FREE GIFT
Free UV Sanitizer Lamp On $75

4 used today - Expires 5/31/21
20% OFF
20% Off All Shredding

5 used today
$30 OFF
Up to $30 Off Acrobat Document Cloud

Valid with the purchase of qualifying hardware or Microsoft 365More
4 used today - Expires 6/5/21
FREE GIFT
Free GNBI Cheeseboard Set On $125

4 used today - Expires 5/31/21
FREE GIFT
Free TJ Riley UV Box Sanitizer On $125

4 used today - Expires 5/31/21
FREE GIFT
Free Rachael Ray Stoneware Baker On $125

4 used today - Expires 5/31/21
FREE GIFT
Free 2-Piece Basket Set On $100

4 used today - Expires 5/31/21
FREE GIFT
Free Rachael Ray Universal Stow-A-Way Potlucker On $50

4 used today - Expires 5/31/21
FREE GIFT
Free Ayesha Curry Bacon Grease Can On $50

4 used today - Expires 5/31/21
FREE GIFT
Free Cooler Tote Set On $50

4 used today - Expires 5/31/21
FREE GIFT
Free Straw Beach Tote On $50

4 used today - Expires 5/31/21
15% OFF
15% Off Canon Toner W/Printer

4 used today - Expires 6/26/21
25% OFF
25% Off Custom Checks & Forms

4 used today - Expires 5/29/21
20% Off All Shredding

Expires 5/29/21
Free Covid-19 Card Lamination

Expires 7/25/21
10% OFF
Up to 10% Off & Free Shipping On Thousands of Subscription-eligible Items

Choose from products such as coffee, water or office supplies, set a delivery schedule and let Office Depot take care of the rest.More
20% OFF
Up to 20% Off & Free Shipping | Business Select

Business Select members receive business discounts on products essential to businesses, including paper, ink, toner and cleaning and breakroom supplies. Start your free trial now!

Perks:
  • Up to 20% off 1000s of products
  • Free Next day or two day delivery
  • $100 off Business Services
  • 3 General Depot Dollars for every Ink and Toner cartridge you recycleMore
$50 OFF
$50 Off $150 for New Business Cardholders

Office Depot is offering new business credit cardholders $50 off your first $150 purchase. There are 3 different cards that you can apply for: personal credit account, business account with full balance due terms, and business credit account.

NOTE: This offer applies to business cards only.More
30% OFF
Up to 30% Off Deal Center

Get up to 30% off when you shop at Office Depot's deal center. For even more savings, check out Office Depot's coupon center where you can find coupons and sales on select items.

If you're shopping in-store, don't forget to check out Office Depot's weekly ad. Find in-store deals on office supplies, electronics, and more.More
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off HOT Paper Deals

60% OFF
Up to 60% Off Deals of The Day

Check back! New deals added every day. Free next-business-day shipping on qualifying $60 order or free store & curbside pickup in 1 hour.More
$4.99 Lysol Wipes

Expires 6/30/21
Earn 5% Back in Credits for Your School

Once your school has earned more than $10 in credits within the quarter, they will mail them a merchandise certificate they can redeem at Office Depot.More
Office Depot Office Max FAQ
How Do I Get the Best Deals from Office Depot?
Office Depot frequently offers coupons for 20% off your qualifying regular priced purchase when you enter it at checkout. Plus, you can often find coupons for buy one, get one 25% off paper, toner, ink and more. If you're looking for something specific, they also have coupons for select categories such as logo design, signs, banners, and posters. One of the best ways to save at Office Depot is through their deal of the day where you can find savings on TVs, software, office furniture, and more. These deals change each day so be sure to check back if you didn't find what you were looking for.
Does Office Depot Offer Free Shipping?
Yes! Office Depot offers free 3-5 day shipping on orders of $50 or more, or free 1-2 day shipping on orders of $60 or more. Valid for addresses in the contiguous United States. Or, opt for free store & curbside pickup in one hour.
Is There an Office Depot Rewards Program?
Yes, Office Depot's rewards program offers shoppers 2% back in rewards, access to member-only savings, rewards when you recycle ink cartridges, and more! VIP members who spend $500 or more in a 12-month period are eligible to receive 5% back in rewards, free 2-day deliver with no minimum purchase, and exclusive perks. Best of all it is free to join!
Is There an Office Depot Credit Card?
Office Depot has 3 different credit card options - business credit account, business account, and personal credit account.


Business Credit Account Perks:
  • No annual free
  • $50 off first $150 purchase
  • Low Monthly Payments
  • Exclusive sneak previews and special savings


Business Account Perks:
  • No annual fee
  • Minimum usage requirements


Personal Credit Account Perks:
  • No annual fee
  • Low monthly payments
  • Special financing for 6 months on purchases of $299+

Do I Receive a Discount for Signing Up for Office Depot Emails?
Office Depot offers 20% off one qualifying regular priced item when you sign up using your email or phone number! Some exclusions apply. Plus, you will receive special weekly savings, exclusive coupons, new product alerts, and more.

