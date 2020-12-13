Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
20% OFF
Extra 20% Off Entire Purchase

Old Navy is offering an extra 20% off your entire purchase when you enter this coupon code at checkout!More
Expires 12/13/20
In-Store
Extra 20% Off Entire Purchase

Save an extra 20% off your entire purchase at Old Navy when you use this in-store coupon.More
Expires 12/13/20
25% OFF
Extra 25% Off Entire Purchase (Cardholders)

Expires 12/31/20
$30 OFF
Extra $30 Off $75 (Cardholders)

Offer Details:
  • $30 off $75 from 12/5-12/13.
  • $15 off $60 from 12/14-12/24.More
    • Get Coupon Code
    Expires 12/13/20
    $10 Super Cash for Every $25 Purchase

    Expires 12/13/20
    20% OFF
    Extra 20% Off Entire Purchase (Cardholders)

    1 used today
    20% OFF
    Extra 20% Off First Purchase (Cardholders)

    FREE SHIPPING
    Free Shipping, No Minimum (Cardholders)

    Old Navy Official Coupons & Promo Codes

    Use this page to find all of Old Navy's official coupons and promo codes! Here, you can commonly find 20%, 30%, or even up to 50% off sitewide. Plus, you can find cardmember exclusive coupons and sales.More
    1 comment
    75% OFF
    Up to 75% Off Clearance

    Find some of the very best deals on the web when you shop the Old Navy sale and clearance section. Outlet deals start from just $2.49! Popular sale items include coats, dresses, jeans, shoes, flip flops and much more.More
    2 comments
    60% OFF
    Up to 60% Off All Swim

    Get free shipping on orders over $50. Join Old Navy email list to get an extra 20% offMore
    10% OFF
    10% Off First Purchase | New Cardholders

    Old Navy is offering their cardholders 10% off your entire first purchase when you use promo code at online checkout.

    Note: Offer expires at 11:59 PM (ET) within 60 days of account open date.    More
    FREE SHIPPING
    Free Shipping On $50+

    Get free shipping at Old Navy when you spend at least $50 on your order. If you're looking for more offers or coupon, you can visit their official coupon page. You can commonly find 20% or 30% off your purchase. But, occasionally, you will even find 40% of 50% off your order!

    Looking for more savings? You can get a $5 off $35 coupon by texting "FIFTY" to 653689.

    Sign up for Old Navy's email list by scrolling down to the bottom of their page. You will then get an email for 20% off your purchase sent straight to your inbox.    More
    FREE SHIPPING
    Free 3-5 Day Shipping (Navyist Members)

    2 used today
    10% OFF
    Extra 10% Off for 60-Days With New Card

    Use this coupon code to save 10% off within 60 days of opening a new Old Navy credit card. Even better, this offer is valid at Gap, Gap Outlet, Gap Factory, Banana Republic, and Banana Republic Factory.

    NOTE: Discount applies to merchandise only. Not valid on giftcards, packaging, applicable taxes, or shipping charges.    More
    60% OFF
    Up to 60% Off Uniforms

    FREE SHIPPING
    Free Shipping With Luxe Credit Card

    Use your Luxe credit card today and you can get free shipping on every single thing when you use your credit card.More
    Kids & Baby Styles for $10 & Under

    25% OFF
    Up to 25% Off Girls' Sale Items

    Earn 5 Points for Every $1 Spent | Old Navy Cardholders

    Plus, get a $5 reward for every 500 points.More
    2 used today
    30% OFF
    Up to 30% Off Women's Sale Items

    50% OFF
    Up to 50% Off Jeans

    50% OFF*
    Up to 50% Off Women's Athletic Styles

    1 used today
    FREE SHIPPING
    Free Shipping for Cardholders

    For card holders only, use this coupon and get free shipping on every single order.More
    20% OFF
    20% Off First Purchase | Email Sign Up

    Sign up for emails from Old Navy and get 20% off your next online or in-store purchase! Offer valid for new subscribers only. Once subscribed, you can occasionally find in-store coupons that can't be found anywhere else! Don't forget to also subscribe to DealsPlus for more Old Navy online and printable coupons.

    If you're looking to save even more, you can text "3282" to 653-689 and you will receive a $5 off $35 coupon sent to your phone! For more info, click here.

    Also, be on the lookout for $10 Super Cash for every $25 spent. This is one of Old Navy's most common recurring offers.

    Check out Old Navy's official coupon & promo page where you can commonly find offers for 20% off, 30% off, and even up to 50% off your entire purchase!    More
    1 comment

    About Old Navy

    Old Navy offers comfortable clothing, fashion favorites, shoes and accessories for the entire family. With great style, great sales, and plenty of sizing options like petite, tall and plus sizes to maternity clothes, this apparel is meant to fit everyone comfortably. Great sales are running every week, and almost every day a new coupon code is available.

    How to Use a Old Navy Coupon Code Online

    1. Select size and quantity of item, then click "Add to Bag"
      old navy

    2. Click the "Bag" icon in the top right corner
      old navy

    3. Click "Checkout" to advance to the payment process
      old navy

    4. After signing in, or proceeding as a guest, Apply promo code under "Promotions and Rewards"
      old navy


  • Apply code and see discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.

    What are the best Old Navy coupons?

    Almost every day, a new 15%, 20%, or 30% off coupon code will be available. Some coupons require an Old Navy credit card (Banana Republic and Gap cards work too). Some other coupons will work on regular price items only. The best coupon codes work on everything sitewide, so we suggest waiting until a 40% or 50% off sitewide coupon rolls around. Canâ€™t wait? You can also sign up for Old Navy newsletters to receive a one-time-use 20% off coupon, which can be used online or printed out for in-store shopping.

    Keep in mind that certain items wonâ€™t work with these coupons, like style deals and clearance jeans.

    To use your code, add desired items to your cart and checkout. Click through the checkout process and enter your code in the 'Payments & Promotions' screen. Your new total will calculate accordingly. Free shipping always applies to orders of $50 or more, and you can return any order for free at no cost to you.

    How do I save the most money?

    Because new clothing, shoes, and accessories are released quite often, new sales and offers are pushed every week. The cheapest merchandise can be found at the clearance section, where deals start at under $3! As for store-wide savings, the best time to shop is during a season change or over a holiday. Slap on extra coupon discounts and you could save up to an additional 50% off! To see all the latest in-store offers, check out the current Weekly Ad to find out whatâ€™s on sale and get any available printable coupons.