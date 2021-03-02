Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
30% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Sitewide + Extra 30% Off

Right now, Old Navy is offering up to 50% off sitewide (prices as marked.) Plus, an extra 30% off your entire purchase will be added to your cart at checkout! No coupon code is required. Even better, get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Cardholders can add another 40% off when they use their card and add this PROMO CODE at checkout.

Note: Exclusions apply.
19 used today - Expires 2/3/21
40% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 40% Off Entire Purchase (Cardholders)

4 used today - Expires 2/3/21
50% OFF
Sale
Up to 50% Off Sitewide

Up to 50% Off Sitewide

20% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 20% Off First Purchase (Cardholders)

2 used today
FREE SHIPPING
Code
Coupon verified!

Free Shipping, No Minimum (Cardholders)

1 used today
75% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 75% Off Epic Clearance

Sale
Coupon verified!

Old Navy Official Coupons & Promo Codes

Use this page to find all of Old Navy's official coupons and promo codes! Here, you can commonly find 20%, 30%, or even up to 50% off sitewide. Plus, you can find cardmember exclusive coupons and sales.More
1 comment
75% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 75% Off Clearance

Find some of the very best deals on the web when you shop the Old Navy sale and clearance section. Outlet deals start from just $2.49! Popular sale items include coats, dresses, jeans, shoes, flip flops and much more.More
2 comments
60% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 60% Off All Swim

Get free shipping on orders over $50. Join Old Navy email list to get an extra 20% offMore
Sale
Coupon verified!

250 Bonus Points with New Navyist Membership

50% OFF
Sale

Today Only! 50% Off Pajamas and Loungewear

3 used today - Expires 2/3/21
10% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

10% Off First Purchase | New Cardholders

Old Navy is offering their cardholders 10% off your entire first purchase when you use promo code at online checkout.

Note: Offer expires at 11:59 PM (ET) within 60 days of account open date.More
1 used today
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Coupon verified!

Free Shipping On $50+

Get free shipping at Old Navy when you spend at least $50 on your order. If you're looking for more offers or coupon, you can visit their official coupon page. You can commonly find 20% or 30% off your purchase. But, occasionally, you will even find 40% of 50% off your order!

Looking for more savings? You can get a $5 off $35 coupon by texting "FIFTY" to 653689.

Sign up for Old Navy's email list by scrolling down to the bottom of their page. You will then get an email for 20% off your purchase sent straight to your inbox.More
FREE SHIPPING
Code
Coupon verified!

Free 3-5 Day Shipping (Navyist Members)

6 used today
10% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 10% Off for 60-Days With New Card

Use this coupon code to save 10% off within 60 days of opening a new Old Navy credit card. Even better, this offer is valid at Gap, Gap Outlet, Gap Factory, Banana Republic, and Banana Republic Factory.

NOTE: Discount applies to merchandise only. Not valid on giftcards, packaging, applicable taxes, or shipping charges.More
1 used today
60% OFF
Sale
Up to 60% Off Uniforms

Up to 60% Off Uniforms

FREE SHIPPING
Code
Coupon verified!

Free Shipping With Luxe Credit Card

Use your Luxe credit card today and you can get free shipping on every single thing when you use your credit card.More
1 used today
Sale
Coupon verified!

Kids & Baby Styles for $10 & Under

25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 25% Off Girls' Sale Items

Sale
Coupon verified!

Earn 5 Points for Every $1 Spent | Old Navy Cardholders

Plus, get a $5 reward for every 500 points.More
30% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 30% Off Women's Sale Items

50% OFF
Sale
Up to 50% Off Jeans

Up to 50% Off Jeans

50% OFF*
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 50% Off Women's Athletic Styles

FREE SHIPPING
Code
Coupon verified!

Free Shipping for Cardholders

For card holders only, use this coupon and get free shipping on every single order.More
1 used today
20% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

20% Off First Purchase | Email Sign Up

Sign up for emails from Old Navy and get 20% off your next online or in-store purchase! Offer valid for new subscribers only. Once subscribed, you can occasionally find in-store coupons that can't be found anywhere else! Don't forget to also subscribe to DealsPlus for more Old Navy online and printable coupons.

If you're looking to save even more, you can text "3282" to 653-689 and you will receive a $5 off $35 coupon sent to your phone! For more info, click here.

Also, be on the lookout for $10 Super Cash for every $25 spent. This is one of Old Navy's most common recurring offers.

Check out Old Navy's official coupon & promo page where you can commonly find offers for 20% off, 30% off, and even up to 50% off your entire purchase!More
1 comment

About Old Navy

Old Navy offers comfortable clothing, fashion favorites, shoes and accessories for the entire family. With great style, great sales, and plenty of sizing options like petite, tall and plus sizes to maternity clothes, this apparel is meant to fit everyone comfortably. Great sales are running every week, and almost every day a new coupon code is available.

How to Use a Old Navy Coupon Code Online

  1. Select size and quantity of item, then click "Add to Bag"
    old navy

  2. Click the "Bag" icon in the top right corner
    old navy

  3. Click "Checkout" to advance to the payment process
    old navy

  4. After signing in, or proceeding as a guest, Apply promo code under "Promotions and Rewards"
    old navy


  • Apply code and see discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.

    What are the best Old Navy coupons?

    Almost every day, a new 15%, 20%, or 30% off coupon code will be available. Some coupons require an Old Navy credit card (Banana Republic and Gap cards work too). Some other coupons will work on regular price items only. The best coupon codes work on everything sitewide, so we suggest waiting until a 40% or 50% off sitewide coupon rolls around. Canâ€™t wait? You can also sign up for Old Navy newsletters to receive a one-time-use 20% off coupon, which can be used online or printed out for in-store shopping.

    Keep in mind that certain items wonâ€™t work with these coupons, like style deals and clearance jeans.

    To use your code, add desired items to your cart and checkout. Click through the checkout process and enter your code in the 'Payments & Promotions' screen. Your new total will calculate accordingly. Free shipping always applies to orders of $50 or more, and you can return any order for free at no cost to you.

    How do I save the most money?

    Because new clothing, shoes, and accessories are released quite often, new sales and offers are pushed every week. The cheapest merchandise can be found at the clearance section, where deals start at under $3! As for store-wide savings, the best time to shop is during a season change or over a holiday. Slap on extra coupon discounts and you could save up to an additional 50% off! To see all the latest in-store offers, check out the current Weekly Ad to find out whatâ€™s on sale and get any available printable coupons.

    • Up to 50% Off Sitewide + Extra 30% Off

