About Old Pueblo Traders

Shop Old Pueblo Traders for affordable and fashionable clothing for the mature woman. Old Pueblo Traders began in 1946 as a direct mail retailer of fine Southwestern fashions, moccasins, and Native American crafts and jewelry. As the times changed, so did Old Pueblo Traders. Old Pueblo Traders focus shifted from crafts and jewelry to fashions and shoes in a variety of styles and colors, and broadened beyond the Southwest. Old Pueblo Traders has served customers from across the United States, and stands by its commitment to courteous service, unique selection, and fair pricing.