Olive Garden Coupon: Up to 15% Your Order

Olive Garden Coupons 2020

In-Store

$5 Take Home Entrees

Purchases any entree for dine-in and take home a classic for only $5.

Choose from:
  • Fettuccine Alfredo
  • Five Cheese Ziti al Forno
  • Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
  • NEW! Stuffed Fettuccine AlfredoMore
    • View Offer
    15 used today - 3 comments
    OFFER
    Code

    Exclusive Coupons | Mobile Text Offers

    Olive Garden is offering you delicious deals straight to your mobile phone when you text this code to 29002!

    Note: Message and date rates may apply.

    Want a free appetizer or dessert with 2 adult entrees purchase? Sign up for their email alerts here!

    Other Ways to Save:
    Get Coupon Code
    15 used today - 4 comments
    OFFERS
    Sale

    Official Olive Garden Specials & Promotions

    Click through this coupon to find a list of all of the current Olive Garden specials and promotions. Plus, subscribe to this very DealsPlus page to receive email alerts and notified whenever coupon codes become available!

    Click here to find an Olive Garden location near you!

    Best Offers: (When Available)
    • Up to 15% off with minimum purchase
    • Free kids' meal with adult meal purchase
    • $5 off $40+ online to-go order
    • $4 off 2 adult dinner entrees
    • $2 off 2 adult lunch entrees

    Other Ways to Save:
    Get Deal
    6 used today - 28 comments
    Sale

    Order Carside Pickup

    Steps
    1. Order Online through website, app, or phone
    2. Pay online for the safest,most convenient service
    3. They will bring your ToGo or Catering Order out, no signature required
    More
    Get Deal
    12 used today
    OFFER
    Sale

    Olive Garden Printable Coupons (eBay)

    Olive Garden Printable Coupons are available for purchase through eBay. They are available for a fraction of the price of the actual face value. Plus, free shipping on most options.More
    Get Deal
    22 comments
    Sale

    $5 Drinks Specials All Day, Every Day

    Get any of these refreshing drinks for just $5 each! When? All day, every day.

  • Green Apple Moscato Sangria
  • Spiked Strawberry Lemonade
  • Watermelon Margarita
  • Blue HawaiianMore
    • Get Deal
    Sale

    Lunch Favorites from $7.99 + Unlimited Soup or Salad & Breadsticks

    NEW! Olive Garden is offering lunch favorites from $7.99 plus unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks. No promo code or printable coupon is required to redeem this offer.

    Note: Offer valid Monday to Friday until 3pm. Prices may vary per location.    More
    Get Deal
    6 comments

    About Olive Garden

    Olive Garden is a family of local restaurants focused on delighting every guest with a genuine Italian dining experience.

    Up to 15% Your Order

    Olive Garden Coupon: Up to 15% Your Order
    Never miss another coupon from
    Olive Garden
    Olive Garden is offering 10% off 2 or 3 entrées or 15% off 4+ entrées. To redeem your offer, just present this coupon at a location near you.

    Ordering online take-out? Use this PROMO CODE to get 10% off your order!

    Note: Exclusions apply.
    96% success (28 votes) - Expired 1/20/20
