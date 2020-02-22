Olive Garden Coupon: Buy 2 Entrées, Take 2 Home for Free

Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Olive Garden Coupons 2020

In-Store

$5 Take Home Entrees

Purchases any entree for dine-in and take home a classic for only $5.

Choose from:
  • Fettuccine Alfredo
  • Five Cheese Ziti al Forno
  • Spaghetti with Meat SauceMore
    Sale

    Official Olive Garden Specials & Promotions

    Click through this coupon to find a list of all of the current Olive Garden specials and promotions.

Best Offers: (When Available)

    Click here to find an Olive Garden location near you!

    Best Offers: (When Available)
    • Up to 15% off with minimum purchase
    • Free kids' meal with adult meal purchase
    • $5 off $40+ online to-go order
    • $4 off 2 adult dinner entrees
    • $2 off 2 adult lunch entrees

    Other Ways to Save:
    Code

    Exclusive Coupons | Mobile Text Offers

    Olive Garden is offering you delicious deals straight to your mobile phone when you text this code to 29002!

    Note: Message and date rates may apply.

    Want a free appetizer or dessert with 2 adult entrees purchase? Sign up for their email alerts here!

Other Ways to Save:

    Other Ways to Save:
    Sale

    Order Carside Pickup

    Steps
    1. Order Online through website, app, or phone
    2. Pay online for the safest,most convenient service
    3. They will bring your ToGo or Catering Order out, no signature required
    More
    Sale

    Olive Garden Printable Coupons (eBay)

    Olive Garden Printable Coupons are available for purchase through eBay. They are available for a fraction of the price of the actual face value. Plus, free shipping on most options.More
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Lunch Favorites from $7.99 + Unlimited Soup or Salad & Breadsticks

    NEW! Olive Garden is offering lunch favorites from $7.99 plus unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks. No promo code or printable coupon is required to redeem this offer.

    Note: Offer valid Monday to Friday until 3pm. Prices may vary per location.    More
    18% OFF
    Sale

    Discounted Olive Garden Gift Cards (WhizWallet)

    Purchase a discounted coupon is a great way to save money! Buy a gift card for up to 20% off its valued price and save on your next meal, just like a coupon!More
    Sale

    5 for $5 Drinks Every Day

    Get any of these five refreshing drinks for just $5 each! When? All day, every day.

  • Watermelon Margarita
  • Spiked Strawberry Lemonade
  • Blue Moon Draft
  • Blue Hawaiian (NEW!)
  • Mojito (NEW!)More
    About Olive Garden

    Olive Garden is a family of local restaurants focused on delighting every guest with a genuine Italian dining experience.

    Buy 2 Entrées, Take 2 Home for Free

    Olive Garden Coupon: Buy 2 Entrées, Take 2 Home for Free
    Never miss another coupon from
    Olive Garden
    Enjoy any two dinner entrées paired with unlimited soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks. Then choose two FREE dishes to enjoy at home from Take Home Entrée menu! Just present this coupon at a location near you.


    Ordering online? Use this PROMO CODE to get 10% off catering and ToGo.
    100% success (23 votes) - 2 comments - Expired 2/23/20
