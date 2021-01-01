free!



3 Levels of Membership Status:

Earn Silver status instantly by signing up for free.



Earn Gold status by staying 4+ hotel nights per year.



Earn Platinum status by staying 12+ hotel nights per year + enjoy perks of their Choice Benefits program.

Orbitz Rewards Member Perks:

Silver members receive a dedicated customer service line



Gold members receive priority access to customer service & select perks at VIP hotels (like free Wi-Fi or breakfast)



Platinum members receive the same perks as Gold members + room upgrades at VIP hotels (when available), a $50 reimbursement in Orbucks, and TSA PreCheck enrollment or a LoungeBuddy airport lounge pass

How to Earn Free Orbucks:

Get 1% back in Orbucks for qualifying flight and package bookings made online.



Get 3% back in Orbucks for qualifying hotel bookings made online.



Get 5% back in Orbucks for qualifying hotel bookings made on the mobile app.

Orbucks Details:

Orbucks earned through bookings expire after one year.



You cannot purchase Orbucks.



Offer excludes activities, car rentals, and travel insurance bookings.



Orbucks are non-transferable, but you can redeem them for hotel bookings made in someone else's name. Are you a frequent traveler? You can earn Orbucks which can be used to pay for your travels when you sign up for the Orbitz Rewards program for More