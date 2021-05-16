Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

Up to 90% Off "Dive Into Summer" Sale + Extra 15-30%
Sale
22h ago
Expires : 05/16/21
28  Likes 4  Comments
5
Right now, Kohl's is offering an Up to 90% Off "Dive Into Summer" Sale! Plus, cardholders get an extra 15-30% off with their unique code and free shipping with code MAYMVCFREE used at checkout.

Note: cardholders can check email or Kohl's wallet for unique code.

Non-cardholders can use code GOSAVE15 for an extra 15% off and free shipping on $75.

Plus, everyone can save more on a future purchase with Kohl's Rewards.

Notable Sale Categories:

travel home shoes patio Accessories Apparel Sports & Outdoors kohls
💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
BurnsE
BurnsE (L4)
29m ago
👍
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
29m ago
💕 💕
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
52m ago
👍
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
20h ago
👍
Likes Reply
see more comments 1
