Right now, Kohl's is offering an Up to 90% Off "Dive Into Summer" Sale! Plus, cardholders get an extra 15-30% off with their unique code and free shipping with code MAYMVCFREE used at checkout.
Note: cardholders can check email or Kohl's wallet for unique code.
Non-cardholders can use code GOSAVE15 for an extra 15% off and free shipping on $75.
Plus, everyone can save more on a future purchase with Kohl's Rewards.
Notable Sale Categories:
