Every so often you will find a promo code for Overstock that will take up to an extra 13% off your order! They almost always offer coupons for an extra 10% off your entire purchase, an extra $20 Off $250 or an extra $40 off $500. Just subscribe to this DealsPlus page to stay up to date!
What kind of special discounts are always available?
Extra 15% off with email sign up
Free Overstock Club O Gold Membership for military & vets
Free Club O for teachers and students
Refer your friends and they'll get a coupon for $10 off $100
How do I get free shipping?
Overstock offers free shipping on every order! No promo code required.
What is their return policy?
You can send most items back within 30 days of delivery. The product must be in new or unused condition, with all original product inserts and accessories. Shipping costs will be the responsibility of the customer in cases of buyer’s remorse returns. Ship the product as soon as possible so it arrives at their facility within 45 days of receipt of the item
What perks do cardholders get?
Open & use your card and earn $30 in Rewards on your first purchase.
Additional Perks:
Up to 24 Months Financing
Exclusive Offers
No Annual Fee
What perks do rewards members get?
Join Overstock's loyalty program: Club O and enhance your shopping for only $19.95 / year. Perks:
5% Rewards on Every Purchase
Free Returns
Price Match Guarantee
Up to 40% rewards in the Club O Extra Rewards Store