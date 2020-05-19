Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
$5 OFF
Code

$5 Off $20+ Purchase

Save $5 off your $20 purchase at Panera Bread when you select curbside pickup during checkout!

Note: Delivery, Curbside Pick-Up, Rapid Pick-Up or drive-thru orderMore
1 used today - Expires 9/6/20
FREE
Sale

Free Unlimited Coffee

Panera Bread is offering free unlimited coffee all summer long when you subscribe to MyPanera+ Coffee.More
OFFER
Sale

Free Coffee or Bagel Every Day in August (Select Accounts)

Panera Bread is offering a free coffee or bagel for select accounts every day in February. Simply check your email for the subject line "Get a Free Bagel Every Day this Month" sent from Panera or you can check for this offer in your MyPanera rewards account online or on their mobile app [iPhone or Android].

How to Redeem Offer:
You must present your MyPanera card or provide your phone number at a Panera location to redeem.

Note: These offers may not be available to all members. Rewards are different for each person because they are based on what you like to buy and how often you visit.

MyPanera Details:
  • More visits = earn rewards = free food
  • Receive exclusive offers and promotions
  • Get a free pastry on your birthdayMore
29 comments
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off Gift Cards

Expires 9/7/20
FREE
Sale

Free Pastry or Sweet Welcome Reward | Email Sign Up

Sign up for their emails and be automatically entered to their MyPanera Rewards program! You will also receive a free pastry or sweet reward just for signing up!

Offer Details:
  • Redeem your reward for a Free Pastry or Sweet in a bakery-cafe, online or through our mobile app, where available.
  • Cannot be redeemed for bulk pastries, souffle's or bagels.

MyPanera Rewards Perks:
  • Complimentary bakery-cafe items
  • Exclusive previews and tastings
  • Cooking and baking tips
  • Invitations to special events
  • Ideas for entertaining
  • Recipe books
  • And more!More
    6 comments
    Sale

    $5.99 for Duet Combination Meals

    Available at participating U.S. Panera Bread bakery-cafes starting at $5.99 plus any applicable tax or fees. Online orders only. Prices and availability may vary. Eligible Panera Duets combination menu items include half/small portions of: Grilled Cheese / Tomato Soup, Tuna Sandwich / Ten Vegetable Soup, Greek Salad / Tomato Soup, and Caesar Salad / Chicken Noodle Soup. No substitutions allowed. If any items are customized, upcharges may apply. Not available in Panera CateringMore
    $0.01 OFF
    Code

    $0.01 Off Entire Purchase

    1 used today
    Sale

    Discounted Panera Bread Gift Cards

    Offers vary day to day. Check back if there are no current deals.More
    3 comments

    About Panera Bread

    Brings the tradition of freshly baked artisan bread to neighborhoods and cities throughout the country.

    Expired 5/31/20
    pgarcia2484
    pgarcia2484
    *$5 off offer valid 5/18/20-5/31/20. Minimum order of $20 required for $5 off, exclusive of taxes and charges that may apply. Order online and use code: CURBSIDE5. MyPanera login not required. Code can be used an unlimited amount of times during the promotion period. Cannot be combined with other promotional codes. Gift card purchases, third party delivery orders and catering orders excluded. Order must be placed online with credit card. Other restrictions may apply. Offer may expire without notice due to error, fraud or other unforeseen circumstances.
    May 19, 2020
