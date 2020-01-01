Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
33% OFF
Code

33% Off Regular Priced Orders

Papa John's is offering 33% off your regular menu price order! Just enter this promo code during online checkout and the offer will be applied to your cart.

Note: Valid at participating locations. Not valid on specials.

Promo code not working at your location? Try this PROMO CODE to get 25% off your regular priced order.More
Get Coupon Code
142 used today - 52 comments
25% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

25% Off Regular Priced Orders

Save 25% off your regular priced order at Papa John's when you use this coupon code at checkout!More
Get Coupon Code
29 used today - 9 comments
Code
Coupon verified!

Papadias For $6 Each

Get Coupon Code
1 used today - Expires 12/27/20
Code
Coupon verified!

2 Papadias & 2 20 Oz. Mountain Dew for $15

Get Coupon Code
3 used today - Expires 12/27/20
Code
Coupon verified!

Large Double Cheeseburger Pizza For $12

Get Coupon Code
3 used today - 1 comment - Expires 12/27/20
25% OFF
Code

25% Off Regular Priced Orders

Get Coupon Code
4 used today - 2 comments
25% OFF
Code

25% Off Regular Priced Order

Get Coupon Code
1 used today - Expires 12/31/20
25% OFF
Code

25% Off Regular Priced Orders (Select Locations)

Papa John's is offering 25% off your regular menu price order when you use promo code at online checkout.More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today - 4 comments
25% OFF
Code

25% Off Regular Priced Orders

Get Coupon Code
1 used today - Expires 12/31/20
25% OFF
Code

25% Off $15+

Not valid on specials.More
Get Coupon Code
4 used today - Expires 12/31/20
25% OFF
Code

25% Off Regular Priced Orders

Note: Not valid on specials.More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today - 1 comment
25% OFF
Code

25% Off Regular Priced Orders (Select Locations)

Get Coupon Code
1 used today
Code

2 for $20 Large 2-topping Pizzas

Get Coupon Code
2 used today
Sale

Official Papa John's Specials

You can check out Papa John's current specials on this landing page. You would need to enter your address at the top right-hand corner of their homepage.

Do you love ordering pizza? Earn free pizza with their Papa Rewards Program!

Subscribe to DealsPlus email alerts to get notified when these specials become available!

How to Redeem Promo Codes:
  • Find the desired promo code on our website
  • Enter your address first to see if the promo code applies to your location
  • Enter the promo code at the top right-hand corner of Papa John's homepage
  • Keep in mind that some promo codes are for specific locations

Best Offers Include: (When Available)
  • Buy one, get one free pizza
  • 50% off regular menu price pizza
  • Free items with purchase
  • Discounted items for pick-up orders

Note: You can also check out these specials for bigger parties!

You can always save 30% off your regular priced purchase when you enter the code GET30 at checkout.

For even more savings, sign up for Papa Rewards. You can get 1 point for every $1 you spend. Redeem $10 Papa Dough for every 75 points earned.More
Get Deal
3 used today - 2 comments
FREE W/P
Sale

Free Pizza + Earn Points | Papa Rewards Sign Up

Papa John's has a new rewards program where you can earn free points for free pizza 5x faster and exclusive offers!

You can download their mobile apps here: [iPhone or Android].

Papa Rewards Details:
  • 1 point = $1 spent
  • Get $10 Papa Dough for every 75 points earned
  • Redeem Papa Dough with any menu item
  • Old rewards points can get transferred
  • Points do not expire with active accounts
  • Papa Dough will expire 6 months after being earned
  • Points exclude tax and delivery fees
  • Papa Dough and Papa Reward offers can be combined with other offers

To get even more savings, shop Papa John's specials page. Find discounts on pizzas, wings, sides, and more!More
Get Deal
1 used today
FREE GIFT
Code

Exclusive Pizza Coupons & Offers | Mobile Text Sign Up

Get exclusive deals and promotions from Papa John's when you enter this code to 47272 or you can fill out the form on this landing page. You will get exclusive offers and immediate notification of offers & new menu items!

Do you love ordering pizza? Earn free pizza with their Papa Rewards Program!

Subscribe to our email alerts to get notified when these specials become available!

Note:
  • These offers are only valid in the US.
  • You will get up to 6 messages per month.
  • Message & data rates may apply.More
Get Coupon Code
2 used today - 1 comment
25% OFF
Code

25% Off Regular Menu Price Orders

Use this code at checkout to get 25% off regular price items.More
Get Coupon Code
3 used today
25% OFF
Code

25% Off Sitewide

Get Coupon Code
2 used today
Code

Five Large 1-Topping Pizzas for $42.50

Get Coupon Code
1 used today
Code

Five 1-Topping Large Pizzas, 3 Bread Sides & 3 Desserts for $70

Get Coupon Code
1 used today
Code

Four 2-Liter Drinks for $8

Get Coupon Code
1 used today
25% OFF
Code

25% Off Regular Menu Price Order

Get Coupon Code
2 used today - 1 comment
Code

Exclusive Coupons (Mobile Text)

Get Coupon Code
1 used today

About Papa Johns

Papa John's Delivery or Carryout Pizza - Order Online and have your pizza delivered. Use a Papa Johns coupon found on this page to access discounts and special offers on your next online or in-store order. There are always savings to be had, to be sure to subscribe to this page to stay on top of the latest offers.

How to Use Papa Johns Coupons Online

  1. On the home page, locate the "Enter a Promo Code" box in the top right corner, enter your code and click "Apply."
    papa johns coupon

  2. After applying your promo code, you will be taken to a screen detailing your offer. Click "Apply" again to either customize or finalize your discount.
    papa johns coupon

  3. Your discount or offer will be applied to your total once you choose your desired order. After ordering, click on the shopping cart icon to view your final order.
    papa johns coupon

  4. See discount or special offer applied in your cart, Discount reflected in estimated total.
    papa johns coupon