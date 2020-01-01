Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
$30 OFF
Code

Up to $30 Off Buy More, Save More Event

Offer Details:
  • $30 Off $150+
  • $20 Off $100+
  • $10 Off $60+

    Exclusions Apply. Online only.
    • Get Coupon Code
    1 used today
    Sale

    Official Party City Coupons & Specials

    Check out Party City's official coupons & promotions page to see current offers available. You can frequently find up to $20 off with minimum purchase, 20% off select categories, holiday sales, free shipping, and more!

    Another great way to save is to sign up for Party City emails at the bottom of their page. You will then be notified of coupons or sales sent straight to your inbox. Or, text "FUN" to 55199 to receive mobile offers and alerts. For the best coupons, be sure to sign up for DealsPlus emails!

    Shopping in-store? You can look through Party City's weekly ad for in-store sales. Plan your next trip to your local store by finding discounts ahead of time.
    Get Deal
    4 comments
    25% OFF
    Sale

    25% Off Back to School & Fall Party Supplies

    Save 25% off back to school & Fall party supplies at Party City. Prices are as marked.
    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Marvelous Deals

    Offer valid online and in-store.
    Get Deal
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Halloween Costumes & Decorations Sale & Clearance

    Get Deal
    In-Store

    Party City Weekly Ad

    Shop Party City's weekly ad to find in-store savings. Enter your location to find your local Party City store.

    If you're looking to save online, you can find coupons and sales at Party City's official coupons & promotions page.

    Another great way to save online is by shopping Party City's clearance section where you can find up to 50% off thousands of items.
    View Offer
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Sale & Clearance

    Shop the clearance section at Party City and you can save up to 60% off hundreds of items!
    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    50% Off Select Birthday Party Supplies

    Get up to a 50% off discount on all birthday party supplies online at Party City. No coupon codes are needed.

    Get free shipping with today's Party City coupon codes, plus more discounts and deals.
    Get Deal
    1 comment
    20% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 20% Off At-home Essentials

    Get Deal
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping On $35+

    Get Deal
    25% OFF
    Sale

    25% Off Graduation Party Supply

    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Buy One, Get One 50% Off Silly String

    Get Deal
    Code

    Text Sign Up

    Receive mobile offers and alerts by texting "FUN" to 55199.
    Get Coupon Code
    3 used today
    10% OFF
    Sale

    10% Off 12 Select Inflated Latex Balloons

    Get Deal
    20% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 20% Off At-home Essentials

    Get Deal
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 40% Off Solid Color Tableware

    Get Deal

    About Party City

    Party City is committed to being the best at helping customers celebrate every occasion. Not just the best place to find the perfect Halloween costume, PartyCity.com offers birthday supplies, balloons, theme party essentials, supplies and much more. Savings usually range from $5 off coupons to 20% off your entire purchase (shoppers can find all of these printable coupons on this DealsPlus page).

    What are the best Party City coupons?

    The best Party City coupons we've seen (available both online and in-store) are their dollar off coupon pack which includes: $10 off $60, $15 off $80 or $20 off $100. Party City updates their coupon page with new online codes and printable coupons all the time so check the page for free and unique offers. Check back on this DealsPlus page for additional site-wide savings that may not always be visible on their page.

    Some top freebie offers include:
    • Free 72-ct Latex Balloon with $75 Purchase
    • Free Bagged Candy with $75 Purchase
    • Free Pinata with $100 Purchase


    How do I use my coupon code?


    To redeem a Party City promo code:
      1. Add item(s) to cart.
      2. At checkout, paste your code in the 'Have a promo code?' area and hit apply.
      3. Discount will be reflected on the right.

    Party City has free shipping coupon codes once in awhile but if none are available on this page, ground shipping rate starts at $7.99 with additional express shipping options available.

    For online shoppers, check out Party City's clearance page for party decorations, sweets, custom products and birthday supplies from as low as $0.50.

    What are the best Party City sales?

    Some of Party City's best events (i.e. $1 clearance event) is available for in-store shoppers only so get updates on when these promotions go live by subscribing to our email updates above.

    How else can I save money?

    Shop from their top birthday parties character selections (scroll to bottom of page) for up to 50% off on supplies and party favors and access their clearance from that page for final clearance prices.

    Shop from up to 80% off sale and clearance costumes! Shop early to get the best costumes at a steal.

    Other shopping tips for Party City


    We always suggest shopping early for Halloween costume for access to bigger selections at low prices. Closer the Halloween, most deal costumes will have sold out and who wants to purchase at retail prices?