Payless Coupons & Promo Codes

Coupon of the Day
Sale

Styles Under $20

Get Deal
Sale

Payless Is Re-Opening Stores in November!

After shuttering all 2,100 locations last year, the discount footwear retailer is re-opening stores in November 2020!
Get Deal
Sale

Payless Online Is Back!

Check out their sneak peek video
Get Deal
75% OFF
Sale

Up to 75% Off Sale & Clearance Items

Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $65

Get Deal

About Payless

Payless ShoeSource is closing all 2,100 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico and started liquidation sales on Sunday, February 17, 2020.

All stores will be expected to remain open at least until the end of March and the majority will remain open until May.

Currently, you can only make a purchase at your local stores. There is no option to purchase online at Payless.com. However, you can still purchase items online through Amazon.com.

Do you have Payless ShoeSource gift cards? They will honor gift cards until March 11, 2020, and you have until March 1, 2020, to make returns and exchanges.