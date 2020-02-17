About Payless

Payless ShoeSource is closing all 2,100 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico and started liquidation sales on Sunday, February 17, 2020.



All stores will be expected to remain open at least until the end of March and the majority will remain open until May.



Currently, you can only make a purchase at your local stores. There is no option to purchase online at Payless.com. However, you can still purchase items online through Amazon.com.



Do you have Payless ShoeSource gift cards? They will honor gift cards until March 11, 2020, and you have until March 1, 2020, to make returns and exchanges.