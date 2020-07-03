Amazon is offering 4-Count Nexcare Flexible Clear Tape for only $4.15 when you add 2x 2-count packs to your cart (BOGO 50% off discount applied at checkout) with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Transparent look for discreet bandaging



Water-resistant formula can be worn in the shower



Breathable design provides comfort



Tears easily in both directions for hassle-free application



Size: ¾” x 7 yrds, 1” x 10 yrds, 2” x 10 yrds



Received 4+ stars from over 795 reviews!