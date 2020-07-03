Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amazon Coupons

Amazon

4-Count Nexcare Flexible Clear Tape
$4.15 $37.76
Jul 28, 2020
Expires : 08/04/20
4
About this Deal

Amazon is offering 4-Count Nexcare Flexible Clear Tape for only $4.15 when you add 2x 2-count packs to your cart (BOGO 50% off discount applied at checkout) with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save.

Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Transparent look for discreet bandaging
  • Water-resistant formula can be worn in the shower
  • Breathable design provides comfort
  • Tears easily in both directions for hassle-free application
  • Size: ¾” x 7 yrds, 1” x 10 yrds, 2” x 10 yrds
  • Received 4+ stars from over 795 reviews!

amazon health Personal Care Bandages Health & Personal Care bandage First Aid Tools & Supplies Nexcare
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Jul 03, 2020
Get 50% off the second one when you buy two.
