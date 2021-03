Walgreens is Offering this Gillette After Shave Lotion For 24¢ ea after BOGO 50% + $4 Clip Coupon (Buy 2 or more participating Gillette products and receive $4 Walgreens Cash rewards). Free ship with $35 or choose free store pick up where available.



Also Gillette Foamy Shaving Cream Available For 24¢ ea.