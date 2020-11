Sam's Club is offering their 128-Oz Member's Mark Sanitizer for only $5.48 with free shipping for Plus members or with free in-store pickup.



Details:

Kills 99.99% of foodservice germs

Concentrated – makes 128 gallons

For use in restaurants, institutional kitchens, schools, daycare centers and salons



Concentrated – makes 128 gallons For use in restaurants, institutional kitchens, schools, daycare centers and salons Received 4+ stars from over 205 reviews!