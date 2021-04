CVS is offering this 4-Count Schick Xtreme3 Disposable Razors for only $1.99 when you 'clip' the $4 off coupon with free shipping on orders of $35 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.



Details:

Triple-blade design flexes and pivots



Easy rinse design helps keeps blades from clogging



Features lubricating dual comfort strips



Ergonomic handle



Received 4+ stars from over 275 reviews

Plus shop more $4 off Schick products here!