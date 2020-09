Amazon is having this Suave 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner Ocean Charge 28 Oz on sale for $1.99, originally $2.94. Clip $0.95 coupon and checkout. Shipping is free with prime or orders 25+.



Features:

Received 4.6 stars from 1,946 reviews



Refreshing shampoo made specifically for men's hair



Salon proven to clean hair as well as American Crew Moisturizing Shampoo. (American Crew is a registered trademark of Beautyge Brands USA, Inc.)



Formula, enriched with moisturizers and panthenol, helps condition, leaving hair healthy-looking