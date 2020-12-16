Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
25% OFF
Sale

Extra 25% Off $100 with In-store Pickup

Save 25% off your $100 purchase at Petco when you buy online and select in-store pickup.
Get Deal
Expires 12/16/20
15% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

15% Off Select Food Essentials with In-store Pickup

Petco is offering an extra 15% off select brands when you buy online and select in-store pickup! No coupon code is required.
Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 60% Off Exclusive Holiday Deals

Petco is offering up to 60% off select pet items when you shop their exclusive holiday deals! Prices are as marked.
Get Deal
Expires 12/25/20
40% OFF
Sale

40% Off First Repeat Delivery (Ships Free)

Save 40% off your first repeat delivery purchase. Plus, get free shipping!
Get Deal
20% OFF
Code

20% Off Repeat Delivery

Get Coupon Code
2 used today
In-Store
Coupon verified!

Free Puppy Playtime (Saturday & Sunday)

Petco is offering free 30-minute Puppy Playtime sessions every Saturday and Sunday at 1 pm at participating locations.

Playtime Details:
  • For dogs 8 weeks-6 months only.
  • Proof of current vaccinations required.
  • Not available at all locations.More
View Offer
FREE GIFT
Sale
Coupon verified!

Buy 2, Get 1 Free Holiday Tails Collection

Get Deal
Expires 12/25/20
30% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

30% Off Holiday Tails Collection

Get Deal
Expires 12/25/20
Sale
Coupon verified!

Current Petco Sales, Deals & Offers

View all of Petco's current offer details on this page. You can spot all new and ongoing online sales including delivery and Pals Rewards promotions here.
Get Deal
25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 25% Off Dental Care Solutions

Get Deal
Sale
Coupon verified!

Official Petco Coupons, Promotions & Discounts

Follow this link to find coupons for 10-20% off all the best brands of food! Here are all the best Petco coupons, promotions, deals and discounts in one place. You can conveniently browse all their current online and in-store offers available from Petco. These offers get updated about every week, so be sure to check back.
Get Deal
9 comments
45% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 45% Off Flea & Tick Products

Offer valid online only. Exclusions apply.
Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 50% Off NCAA Apparel

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

50% Off First Hill's Science Dog or Cat Food Repeat Delivery

Get Deal
40% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 40% Off Dog Toys

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Buy One, Get One 50% Off Wholehearted Dog Treats

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Buy One, Get One 50% Off Dog Treats

Get Deal
Expires 12/25/20
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

50% Off First Hill's Science Diet

Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Coupon verified!

Free Shipping on $49+

Petco offers free everyday shipping on any order of $49 or more. As for return, if you're not happy with your purchase, simply return it to any local Petco or Unleashed by Petco stores within 60-days for a full refund. You can also mail it back to a petco.com warehouse. Learn more about Petco returns now!
Get Deal
1 comment
Sale
Coupon verified!

$19 a Month Petco Vital Care

Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Coupon verified!

Free Shipping On Repeat Delivery One-time Add-on Items

Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Coupon verified!

Free Shipping with Repeat Delivery

Less work and more savings for all pet owners with Petco Repeat Delivery program! Plus, no membership fees!
Get Deal
Sale
Coupon verified!

Earn 5% Back | Petco Pals Rewards

Use it in store and online, and it's free to join.

Rewards Members Receive:
  • 5 Reward Dollars for every $100 spent
  • Easily redeem rewards via load to card
  • Bonus offers to earn rewards faster
  • Free Birthday Gift for your pet
  • Everyday savings on hundreds of products
  • Exclusive discounts and coupons
More
Get Deal
1 comment
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Coupon verified!

Free Delivery on Your 1st Order (Instacart)

Try PetcoNow powered by Instacart for free delivery on your first purchase of $10 or more. Experience delivery from Petco to your front door in 2 hours or less! See more details on this offer at instacart.com and sign up for your free delivery today.
Get Deal

About PETCO

Petco is one of the largest pet retailers specializing in dog training, grooming, cat and dog food, beds and kennels, pet toys and supplies. Save up to 20% off with today's Petco coupons and printable coupons. Plus, check out Petco's featured deals for limited time savings.

What are the Best Petco Coupons?

The best online Petco coupon codes discount 20% off your purchase. Sometimes Petco releases a 30% off coupon, but these are rare.

Another popular Petco promo code is for free shipping on your entire order with no minimum purchase. These codes usually only last for one day, and they are sometimes combined with a 10-20% off discount.

The best Petco in-store printable coupons are for $5 off $25 or more. These are pretty rare coupons and since they're in-store coupons, shoppers don't have to worry about shipping charges!

What are the best ways to save money at Petco?

The best offers to keep an eye out for are sitewide promo codes or sales. Promo codes can be pretty rare, but when they do appear they can save you $10-30 on your purchase. Sitewide sales are much more common, usually monthly at least. The Sale and Offers page displays all the items that have been heavily discounted, including exclusive online offers. Discounts are usually 30-65% off, with no promo code being necessary to obtain these savings!

How do I use my coupon code?

    1. Add item(s) to cart.
    2. Login or create a new account at Petco and follow the next prompt for shipping address.
    3. Under shipping method, click on 'Redeem Gift Card or Promo'.
    4. Input code into 'Promotion/Coupon Code' and hit apply.
    5. Discount will be reflected on the right.

Petco offers free shipping on your order of $49 and over. Petco now partnered with Instacart for free delivery on your first order of $10 and over.

What Other Discounts Can I Get at Petco?

Petco has daily sales and specials on pet food for dogs and cats as well as accessories and essentials. Take 50% off food, furniture, crates, kennels, beds, litter, cages, and more. Sign up for the mailing list and get 20% off of your next purchase, plus get exclusive discounts and special announcements from Petco sent right to your inbox.