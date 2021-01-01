Home Coupons Stores Cashback
Coupon of the Day
$10 OFF
Code

Extra $10 Off $30

Valid on both full-price and sale items. Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer. Free same-day delivery on orders $35+ when you order by 2PM

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
10 used today - Expires 7/31/21
In-Store
Coupon verified!

Extra $10 Off $30+

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
View Offer
1 used today - Expires 7/31/21
25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

25% Off $50 (In Store Pick Up)

Save 25% Off $50 Or More When You Buy Online & Pick Up In StoreMore
Get Deal
Expires 7/31/21
25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

25% Off $50+ Buy Online & Pick Up in Store or Curbside

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
Get Deal
35% OFF
Code

35% First Repeat Delivery Purchase

Petco is offering 35% off your first repeat delivery purchase when you enter this coupon code at checkout!More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today
20% OFF
Code

20% Off Repeat Delivery

Get Coupon Code
1 used today
30% OFF
Sale

Petco Vital Care for $19/month

Protect your pet's health your way for just $19 per month with Petco Vital Care


  • Vital Care is the affordable way to cover your dog’s routine care. Annual commitment required.
  • Get grooming savings, routine vet exams and more for $19 a month with Vital Care. Annual commitment required.
  • Vital Care is a simple wellness plan that has everything you need to help keep your dog healthy for the long run. Get unlimited 30% off full-service grooming visits, including packages and add-ons. Annual commitment required.
  • To help keep your pet’s health on track, Vital Care gives you unlimited vet exams at participating Petco locations or up to $70 Pals Rewards annually for two exams at the vet of your choice. For even more value, you’ll get $10 Pals Rewards each month, a welcome gift and a discount when you enroll multiple pets. Annual commitment required.
  • Get a value of $397* every year when you follow our Petco vet-recommended plan with Vital Care. Annual commitment required.More
Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Online & In-Store

Get Deal
Sale

Official Petco Coupons, Promotions & Discounts

Follow this link to find coupons for 10-20% off all the best brands of food! Here are all the best Petco coupons, promotions, deals and discounts in one place. You can conveniently browse all their current online and in-store offers available from Petco. These offers get updated about every week, so be sure to check back.More
Get Deal
9 comments
40% OFF
Sale

40% Off First Repeat Delivery Purchase

+ 5% Off All Future Purchase with sign upMore
Get Deal
10% OFF
Sale

10% Off First PurchaseㅣEmail Sign Up

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Dog Toys

Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $35+

Petco offers free everyday shipping on any order of $49 or more. As for return, if you're not happy with your purchase, simply return it to any local Petco or Unleashed by Petco stores within 60-days for a full refund. You can also mail it back to a petco.com warehouse. Learn more about Petco returns now!More
Get Deal
1 comment
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping with Repeat Delivery

Less work and more savings for all pet owners with Petco Repeat Delivery program! Plus, no membership fees!More
Get Deal
Sale

Earn 5% Back | Petco Pals Rewards

Use it in store and online, and it's free to join.

Rewards Members Receive:
  • 5 Reward Dollars for every $100 spent
  • Easily redeem rewards via load to card
  • Bonus offers to earn rewards faster
  • Free Birthday Gift for your pet
  • Everyday savings on hundreds of products
  • Exclusive discounts and coupons
More
Get Deal
1 comment

PETCO FAQ
About PETCO
Petco is one of the largest pet retailers specializing in dog training, grooming, cat and dog food, beds and kennels, pet toys and supplies. Save up to 20% off with today's Petco coupons and printable coupons. Plus, check out Petco's featured deals for limited time savings.

What are the Best Petco Coupons?

The best online Petco coupon codes discount 20% off your purchase. Sometimes Petco releases a 30% off coupon, but these are rare.

Another popular Petco promo code is for free shipping on your entire order with no minimum purchase. These codes usually only last for one day, and they are sometimes combined with a 10-20% off discount.

The best Petco in-store printable coupons are for $5 off $25 or more. These are pretty rare coupons and since they're in-store coupons, shoppers don't have to worry about shipping charges!

What are the best ways to save money at Petco?

The best offers to keep an eye out for are sitewide promo codes or sales. Promo codes can be pretty rare, but when they do appear they can save you $10-30 on your purchase. Sitewide sales are much more common, usually monthly at least. The Sale and Offers page displays all the items that have been heavily discounted, including exclusive online offers. Discounts are usually 30-65% off, with no promo code being necessary to obtain these savings!

How do I use my coupon code?

    1. Add item(s) to cart.
    2. Login or create a new account at Petco and follow the next prompt for shipping address.
    3. Under shipping method, click on 'Redeem Gift Card or Promo'.
    4. Input code into 'Promotion/Coupon Code' and hit apply.
    5. Discount will be reflected on the right.

Petco offers free shipping on your order of $49 and over. Petco now partnered with Instacart for free delivery on your first order of $10 and over.

What Other Discounts Can I Get at Petco?

Petco has daily sales and specials on pet food for dogs and cats as well as accessories and essentials. Take 50% off food, furniture, crates, kennels, beds, litter, cages, and more. Sign up for the mailing list and get 20% off of your next purchase, plus get exclusive discounts and special announcements from Petco sent right to your inbox.