PetSmart Coupons & Promo Codes

Sale

Pet Grooming Deals

From grooming and pet hotel stays to puppy training, on this page you can find this week's offers for highly affordable pet services from experienced trainers and caretakers. Just find the deal you're looking for and follow the instructions for that offer.

Are you looking for in-store offers? Don't forget to check out Petsmart's weekly ad. Here you will find discounts & special offers at your local Petsmart.

For even more savings, you could to download the PetSmart mobile app! With the app, you can get exclusive coupons just by playing the "treat trail" game. Plus, get personalized content, pet services offers, PetSmart Treats rewards, and more!More
93 used today - 91 comments
PetSmart Coupons, Pet Services & More | Mobile App

Download PetSmart's mobile app where you can book pet services, receive PetSmart coupons & more.

The app shows personalized content, pet services & pet-friendly places. Don't forget to play the PetSmart treat trail game where you can earn points towards coupons just by playing this game!

You can also find pet grooming deals every month when you check out PetSmart's pet services page! Scroll through this page to find dozens of offers valid at your local PetSmart. Plus, you can book your appointment online.More
39 used today - 17 comments
PetSmart Weekly Ad

Check out PetSmart's weekly ad and see what's on sale! Save up to 25% off your online or in-store purchase of pet food, supplies, toys, habitats, health supplements and more.

Are you shopping online? You can still save an extra 5% off select items when you buy online and pick up in-store. No coupon code is required!More
12 used today - 16 comments
PetSmart 2020 Holiday Shop

9 used today - Expires 12/25/20
PetSmart Text Sign Up

Sign up for PetSmart's mobile messages by texting DEALS to 84848. You will receive exclusive coupons, sales notifications, and content straight to your phone.

To stop receiving messages from PetSmart, you can opt out by texting STOP to the 84848.

Find pet grooming deals when you check out PetSmart's pet services page. Find pet services every month on this page! Plus, book your appointment hassle-free online.More
Get Coupon Code
18 used today - 13 comments
Up to 75% Off Dog Food, Toys & More

Save up to 75% off hundreds of products across the store for your dog including health needs and training supplies for your furry friend. No coupon codes or in-store coupons are needed. Reduced price is reflected for each product on the page in red.More
5 used today - 25 comments
Petsmart Treats Rewards Program

Join the PetSmart free loyalty program and earn points every time you shop! Just enter your name, email, password, and phone number to sign up.More
16 comments
Up to 65% Off Fish Supplies

Save up to 65% off fish tanks, food, filters, and more by shopping the discounted fish supplies section at PetSmart.More
Up to 50% Off Cat Food, Toys & More

Shop discounts and deals on your regular purchases of dental care, flea and tick, food, treats, vitamins, pet wellness and so much more for cats and kittens.More
2 used today - 6 comments
20% Off Select Dog Treats

1 comment
5% Off with AutoShip

Valid on your first autoship order only. Plus get free shipping with an extra 5% off subsequent offers.More
Up to 30% Off Limited Time Clearance

Save up to 30% off Petsmart's going, going, gone clearance. This clearance sale is only available for a limited time.More
Up to 60% Off Sale Items

Get up to 60% off pet products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, and more when you shop Petsmart's sale section. Discount is reflected in prices.

Looking for more ways to save? PetSmart often has extra discounts when you order online and select in-store pickup!More
1 used today - 3 comments
Free Pet Hospital Office Visit & Consultation

Fill out the form to receive a printable coupon for Banfield Pet Hospitals located in Petsmart locations.More
1 comment
30% Off First Auto-ship Purchase

Free Shipping On $49+

Get free shipping on your Petsmart order when you spend $49 or more.More
1 comment
Up to 40% Off Cat Products

Check out today's best sales on cat food, treats, toys, and supplies at discounts of up to 40% off or more.More
Up to 25% Off Dog Beds

Right now, Petsmart is offering up to 25% off select dog beds with prices as low as $3.99! Find beds for dogs of all sizes.More
Up to 20% Off Select Dog Apparel, Crates, Pads & More

Save up to 20% off select Top Paw apparel, crates, pads, and more when you shop this at Petsmart. Plus, get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.More
1 comment
Up to 25% Off Select Aquariums, Filters & Essentials

50% Off Aquariums

About PetSmart

Petsmart is the largest pet supply retailer in the nation, carrying a wide variety of food, grooming tools, toys, and more pet essentials. Find out how to save on your purchase by shopping the best sales and stacking promo codes for even more discounts online and in-stores near you. Check back often and subscribe to get alerts for Petsmart coupons of the day, including sitewide discounts, free shipping offers, brand markdowns and more!

Check your local PetSmart for in-store events where the whole family can win prizes, get freebies and more! Looking for PetSmart grooming coupons? This page can point you in the right direction for finding discounts on bathing, flea & tick services, teeth brushing, and training courses! Plus find out how to get free doggie day camp sessions and free pet exams in-stores.

How to Use PetSmart Coupons Online

  1. Found a great PetSmart promo code? Add your desired items to the online shopping cart, and then click "View Cart."
  2. Apply your promo code in the text box labeled "Using a Promotional Code?"
  3. See discount applied to qualifying items. New order total reflects promotion.
Where Can I Find PetSmart Discounts?

PetSmart promo codes for online use are rare, but they do keep their weekly deals and sales updated monthly. Shoppers can save 10-30% off on discounted supplies and score new BOGO offers from week to week. You might even catch a free shipping code, and if not, you can find out what the minimum purchase is to get it- usually $49. Drop by this page before shopping in-store or while browsing online to reveal all of the current sales and deals! Online shoppers can also purchase items and select free pickup in-store to save on any delivery fees.