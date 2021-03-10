From grooming and pet hotel stays to puppy training, on this page you can find this week's offers for highly affordable pet services from experienced trainers and caretakers. Just find the deal you're looking for and follow the instructions for that offer.
For even more savings, you could to download the PetSmart mobile app! With the app, you can get exclusive coupons just by playing the "treat trail" game. Plus, get personalized content, pet services offers, PetSmart Treats rewards, and more!
Download PetSmart's mobile app where you can book pet services, receive PetSmart coupons & more.
The app shows personalized content, pet services & pet-friendly places. Don't forget to play the PetSmart treat trail game where you can earn points towards coupons just by playing this game!
You can also find pet grooming deals every month when you check out PetSmart's pet services page! Scroll through this page to find dozens of offers valid at your local PetSmart. Plus, you can book your appointment online.
PetSmart is the leading pet supply retailer in the nation with over 1600 stores. Its stores sell pet food, pet supplies, pet accessories, and more. Stores also provide services such as grooming, dog daycare, dog and cat boarding, veterinary care, and dog training.
What Are the Best PetSmart Offers?
One of the best offers available at PetSmart is their extra 5-20% off with in-store pickup. These events happen about once a month so be on the lookout to maximize your savings! If you're looking for pet grooming deals, they always offer discounts. For even more savings, don't forget to download the PetSmart app where you can find exclusive coupons and earn rewards just for playing some of their mobile games!
Does PetSmart Offer Free Shipping?
PetSmart offers its "Treats Members" free shipping on orders of $49 or more. If you are a frequent PetSmart shopper, you might want to consider signing up for free! Another way to save is to opt for auto-ship on your order. PetSmart frequently offers discounts of up to 30% on select items when you choose auto-shipping.
Is There a PetSmart Rewards Program?
PetSmart's Treats loyalty program offers its members access to free shipping on orders of $49 or more, points on every purchase, a free birthday surprise, and exclusive deals & discounts! Even better, the Treats loyalty program is free to sign up for.
Is There a Text Sign Up?
You can sign up for PetSmart texts by texting "DEALS" to 84848. You will receive exclusive coupons, sales notifications, and content straight to your phone. Feel free to text the word "STOP" any time to opt out of their text messages.
What Pet Services Does PetSmart Offer?
In addition to pet products, PetSmart also offers a variety of pet services. You can find grooming, a pet hotel, doggie day camp, training, vet care, and adoption! Don't forget to check out their monthly specials on pet services here