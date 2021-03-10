Home Coupons Stores Cashback
Coupon of the Day
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Labor Day Weekend Sale

Stock up & save on beds, treats, aquariums & more!

Top Deals:
  • Buy 1, get the 2nd 50% off dog treats & chews
  • Buy 2, get the 3rd 50% off Instinct frozen dog food
  • Buy 3, get the 4th FREE select cat treats
  • 2/$33 entire stock Made by Nacho variety packs
  • 50% off select Top Fin aquariumsMore
    Expires 9/6/21
    Sale

    Pet Grooming Deals

    From grooming and pet hotel stays to puppy training, on this page you can find this week's offers for highly affordable pet services from experienced trainers and caretakers. Just find the deal you're looking for and follow the instructions for that offer.

    Are you looking for in-store offers? Don't forget to check out Petsmart's weekly ad. Here you will find discounts & special offers at your local Petsmart.

    For even more savings, you could to download the PetSmart mobile app! With the app, you can get exclusive coupons just by playing the "treat trail" game. Plus, get personalized content, pet services offers, PetSmart Treats rewards, and more!    More
    93 comments
    Sale

    PetSmart Coupons, Pet Services & More | Mobile App

    Download PetSmart's mobile app where you can book pet services, receive PetSmart coupons & more.

    The app shows personalized content, pet services & pet-friendly places. Don't forget to play the PetSmart treat trail game where you can earn points towards coupons just by playing this game!

    You can also find pet grooming deals every month when you check out PetSmart's pet services page! Scroll through this page to find dozens of offers valid at your local PetSmart. Plus, you can book your appointment online.    More
    18 comments
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    PetSmart Text Sign Up

    Sign up for PetSmart's mobile messages by texting TREATS to 408408. You will receive exclusive coupons, sales notifications, and content straight to your phone.

    To stop receiving messages from PetSmart, you can opt out by texting STOP to the 408408.

    Find pet grooming deals when you check out PetSmart's pet services page. Find pet services every month on this page! Plus, book your appointment hassle-free online.    More
    17 comments
    75% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 75% Off Dog Food, Toys & More

    Save up to 75% off hundreds of products across the store for your dog including health needs and training supplies for your furry friend. No coupon codes or in-store coupons are needed. Reduced price is reflected for each product on the page in red.More
    25 comments
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Cat Food, Toys & More

    Shop discounts and deals on your regular purchases of dental care, flea and tick, food, treats, vitamins, pet wellness and so much more for cats and kittens.More
    6 comments
    65% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 65% Off Fish Supplies

    Save up to 65% off fish tanks, food, filters, and more by shopping the discounted fish supplies section at PetSmart.More
    FREE
    Sale

    Free Pet Hospital Office Visit & Consultation

    Fill out the form to receive a printable coupon for Banfield Pet Hospitals located in Petsmart locations.More
    1 comment
    In-Store

    PetSmart Weekly Ad

    Check out PetSmart's weekly ad and see what's on sale! Save up to 25% off your online or in-store purchase of pet food, supplies, toys, habitats, health supplements and more.

    Are you shopping online? You can still save an extra 5% off select items when you buy online and pick up in-store. No coupon code is required!    More
    16 comments
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free Same-Day Delivery Via DoorDash

    2 used today
    50% OFF
    Sale

    BOGO 50% Off Stock Supplements & Calming Chews,

    Treats membersMore
    Expires 10/3/21
    15% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 15% Off Select Cat Furniture

    Expires 10/3/21
    Sale

    Guinea Pig Costumes for $6.99

    Expires 10/3/21
    Sale

    Halloween Dog & Cat Costumes for $19.99

    Expires 10/3/21
    Sale

    Thrills & Chills Halloween Apparel, Accessories & Toys Starting At $9.99

    Expires 10/3/21
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Buy 4, Get 1 Free Dog Meal Toppers

    (.5 oz.-2 lb.) Valid for Treats membersMore
    Expires 10/3/21
    30% OFF
    Sale

    30% Off First Auto-ship Purchase

    Save 30% on your first Auto-Ship order and 5% on all future Auto Ship orders at PetSmart.com!More
    1 used today
    50% OFF
    Sale

    BOGO 50% Off Dog Treats & Chews

    Treats MembersMore
    Expires 9/6/21
    35% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 35% Off All Top Paw & KONG Dog Beds

    Expires 9/6/21
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Buy 3 Select Cat Treats, Get The 4th Free

    Treats MembersMore
    Expires 9/6/21
    5% OFF
    Sale

    5% Off with AutoShip

    Valid on your first autoship order only. Plus get free shipping with an extra 5% off subsequent offers.More
    $125 OFF
    Sale

    $125 Off On Top Fin Bowfront Aquarium & Stand Ensemble

    36 gal.More
    Expires 9/6/21
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 40% Off Cat Products

    Check out today's best sales on cat food, treats, toys, and supplies at discounts of up to 40% off or more.More
    30% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 30% Off Limited Time Clearance

    Save up to 30% off Petsmart's going, going, gone clearance. This clearance sale is only available for a limited time.More
    25% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 25% Off Dog Beds

    Right now, Petsmart is offering up to 25% off select dog beds with prices as low as $3.99! Find beds for dogs of all sizes.More
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Sale Items

    Get up to 60% off pet products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, and more when you shop Petsmart's sale section. Discount is reflected in prices.

    Looking for more ways to save? PetSmart often has extra discounts when you order online and select in-store pickup!    More
    3 comments
    20% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 20% Off Select Dog Apparel, Crates, Pads & More

    Save up to 20% off select Top Paw apparel, crates, pads, and more when you shop this at Petsmart. Plus, get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.More
    1 comment
    25% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 25% Off Select Aquariums, Filters & Essentials

    20% OFF
    Sale

    20% Off Select Dog Treats

    1 comment
    20% OFF
    Sale

    20% Off Select Candiae Dog Food

    25% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1, Get 1 25% Off Dog Treats & Chews

    Treats membersMore
    Expires 10/3/21
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Thrills & Chills Halloween Toys Starting At $2.99

    Expires 10/3/21
    Sale

    Petsmart Treats Rewards Program

    Join the PetSmart free loyalty program and earn points every time you shop! Just enter your name, email, password, and phone number to sign up.More
    16 comments
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Wicked Fun! PetSmart.com Monthly Circular

    Expires 10/3/21
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Aquariums

    15% OFF
    Sale

    15% Off Authority Food, Treats, and Supplements

    PetSmart FAQ
    About PetSmart
    PetSmart is the leading pet supply retailer in the nation with over 1600 stores. Its stores sell pet food, pet supplies, pet accessories, and more. Stores also provide services such as grooming, dog daycare, dog and cat boarding, veterinary care, and dog training.
    What Are the Best PetSmart Offers?
    One of the best offers available at PetSmart is their extra 5-20% off with in-store pickup. These events happen about once a month so be on the lookout to maximize your savings! If you're looking for pet grooming deals, they always offer discounts, which can be found here. For even more savings, don't forget to download the PetSmart app where you can find exclusive coupons and earn rewards just for playing some of their mobile games!
    Does PetSmart Offer Free Shipping?
    PetSmart offers its "Treats Members" free shipping on orders of $49 or more. If you are a frequent PetSmart shopper, you might want to consider signing up for free! Another way to save is to opt for auto-ship on your order. PetSmart frequently offers discounts of up to 30% on select items when you choose auto-shipping.
    Is There a PetSmart Rewards Program?
    PetSmart's Treats loyalty program offers its members access to free shipping on orders of $49 or more, points on every purchase, a free birthday surprise, and exclusive deals & discounts! Even better, the Treats loyalty program is free to sign up for.
    Is There a Text Sign Up?
    You can sign up for PetSmart texts by texting "DEALS" to 84848. You will receive exclusive coupons, sales notifications, and content straight to your phone. Feel free to text the word "STOP" any time to opt out of their text messages.
    What Pet Services Does PetSmart Offer?
    In addition to pet products, PetSmart also offers a variety of pet services. You can find grooming, a pet hotel, doggie day camp, training, vet care, and adoption! Don't forget to check out their monthly specials on pet services here