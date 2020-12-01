How to Use A Pier One Coupon Online

Select product and quantity that you would like and "Add to Basket."





Review your order and add any discount codes by clicking on the shopping cart icon in the top right corner.





When the "My Basket" panel opens, click "Checkout" to review your order and add any promotion codes.





In the Checkout screen, under "Basket Summary," click "Enter a Promo Code" to open the text box where you will enter your code.





Enter your code into the Promotion Code box and click "Apply."





See discount or offer reflected in Basket Summary and your new order total.



How to Get Pier One Coupons & Discounts

Pier One Coupon Codes:

Many promo codes work site-wide, which means they apply to almost anything you add to your cart, with common exclusions being furniture and other bulky items. They also commonly release coupon codes that are specific to certain categories or select products. Look out for codes specific to dining tables, or outdoor furniture, for example. The biggest discounts you'll find are usually 20% off, but they also have $10 off $30 purchase every once in a while. A typical promo code they have around holidays like Labor Day or when making a push for holiday sales is $10 off $40, $50 off $200 and other "dollar off" discounts in between.



Pier One Printable Coupons:

Printable coupons from Pier One have very similar, if not identical discounts as their online promo codes. You'll typically find in-store printable coupons for 20% off, $10 off $40 and more. And like their online codes the offers may vary from store-wide to specific categories only.



Pier One Sales & Offers:

All you have to do is check the Pier1.com home page to find their biggest sales and offers. They usually last a few weeks and are usually available both online and in-stores. Typically you'll find offers like "20% off select furniture" or "up to 30% off holiday decor", and other category or seasonal based sales. Most of the time you can stack these offers with coupons but check the fine print on any coupon to be sure.

Pier One Free Shipping, Weekly Ad & Other Store Info

