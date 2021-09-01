Sign In
Prescriptives Coupon Codes
Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase
For New Customer
Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase
For New Customer
Extra 30% Off Entire Purchase
Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 1/9/21
15% Off First Purchase | Email Sign Up
Get Deal
Official Prescriptives Special Offers
Get Deal
2 comments
Free Shipping (No Minimum)
Get Deal
About Prescriptives
Prescriptives is no longer in stores, but your favorite makeup and skincare products are still available exclusively online. Get department store quality beauty products and tips, plus free samples and gifts with your purchase!
