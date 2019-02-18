Presidents' Day Sales 2020

Presidents' Day Sales 2020
Presidents' Day 2020 is Monday, February 17th.

What is Presidents' Day?
To honor the first President of the United States, George Washington's birthday is celebrated on the third Monday of February as a federal holiday. In 2020, Presidents Day is celebrated on February 17, however, Washington's real birthday is on February 22. Presidents Day is often celebrated to include Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday is on February 12.

When are Presidents' Day sales?
President's Day is the first major shopping holiday after New Year's Day, after-Christmas, and Valentine's Day sale. Because of this, retailers may be pushing offers to start more than a week prior to the holiday. You can definitely expect to see all sales live by the Thursday before for at least five days of Presidents Day deals.

What are the best deals on Presidents' Day?
Expect to see big discounts on appliances this year from Best Buy, Home Depot, Sears, and more. As one of the biggest shopping days of the year, be sure to shop at major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Macy's, Kohl's, and JCPenney who are sure to offer their best coupon codes of the season. Keep an eye out for early Presidents Day deals and sales, especially as Valentine's Day is winding down. As the Spring apparel starts to come in, that means warm Winter apparel like outerwear, jackets, boots, and more will be marked down including top brands like The North Face, Columbia, UGG and more.

How can DealsPlus help me get the best deals every day?
DealsPlus offers deals and coupons all year with many discounts that rival Black Friday, Presidents' Day, and other shopping holidays. To make sure you don't miss out on another amazing deal again, be sure to do the following:
  • See Today's Hot Deals - See today's best deals and coupons
  • Subscribe to Coupon Alerts - Create an account and subscribe to your favorite stores! You'll receive emails when the best new coupons are available, plus get our picks for today's top deals!
  • Follow Us on Twitter & Like Us on Facebook to get alerts for hot deals, money-saving tips, and shopping guides!

Comments

berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
Feb 18, 2019
New offers added!
Reply
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
Feb 13, 2019
New offers added for 2019!
Reply
Peggyfara
Peggyfara (L1)
Feb 15, 2018
Here's a 2018 Presidents Day sale on American made furniture. It's all handcrafted in Vermont. Great quality & nice people. They ship everywhere and set up for free. Discount is 20-30% off MSRP which is as low as their black friday sales. https://vermontwoodsstudios.com/sale
Reply
Matiasclock
Matiasclock (L1)
Feb 20, 2017
Ok
Reply
cuethedeals
cuethedeals (L3)
Feb 16, 2017
Found a great deal to stock up on clothing essentials. I like that all the deals are on here, no need to look any further!
Reply
CassieWizard
CassieWizard (L5)
Feb 16, 2017
That is quite the selection of good offers. I Like the idea of signing up for alerts here, then I don't have to sign up with 2 or 5 or 20 different stores.
Reply
xiaojuan
xiaojuan (L1)
Mar 09, 2018
yes
Reply
Savvyshopperiam
Savvyshopperiam (L3)
Feb 16, 2017
I'll be using plenty of the sales to get ready for spring cleaning (I like to change out throw pillows/candles when I do it) and then grab a few clothes for the warmer days depending what I can find on clearance.
Reply
winner011
winner011 (L0)
Feb 15, 2017
Yes, deals
Reply
tr1plication
tr1plication (Mod)
Feb 15, 2017
Added new hot deals from Best Buy, Steve Madden, A&F and more!
Reply
tr1plication
tr1plication (Mod)
Feb 09, 2017
New sales for 2017!
Reply

