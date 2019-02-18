Presidents' Day Sales 2020
|Presidents' Day 2020 is Monday, February 17th. Save on your next purchase with huge deals, sales, and coupons here at DealsPlus!
What is Presidents' Day?
To honor the first President of the United States, George Washington's birthday is celebrated on the third Monday of February as a federal holiday. In 2020, Presidents Day is celebrated on February 17, however, Washington's real birthday is on February 22. Presidents Day is often celebrated to include Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday is on February 12.
When are Presidents' Day sales?
President's Day is the first major shopping holiday after New Year's Day, after-Christmas, and Valentine's Day sale. Because of this, retailers may be pushing offers to start more than a week prior to the holiday. You can definitely expect to see all sales live by the Thursday before for at least five days of Presidents Day deals.
What are the best deals on Presidents' Day?
Expect to see big discounts on appliances this year from Best Buy, Home Depot, Sears, and more. As one of the biggest shopping days of the year, be sure to shop at major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Macy's, Kohl's, and JCPenney who are sure to offer their best coupon codes of the season. Keep an eye out for early Presidents Day deals and sales, especially as Valentine's Day is winding down. As the Spring apparel starts to come in, that means warm Winter apparel like outerwear, jackets, boots, and more will be marked down including top brands like The North Face, Columbia, UGG and more.
How can DealsPlus help me get the best deals every day?
DealsPlus offers deals and coupons all year with many discounts that rival Black Friday, Presidents' Day, and other shopping holidays. To make sure you don't miss out on another amazing deal again, be sure to do the following:
