Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Priceline Coupon Codes and Deals 2020

Coupon of the Day
$25 OFF
Code

$25 Off $125+ Hotel Express Deal

Priceline is offering $25 Off $125+ Hotel Express Deal with this promo code used at checkout!More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today - Expires 12/14/20
Sale
Coupon verified!

5 Weeks of Amazing Deals | Season of Savings Event

Enjoy 5 Weeks of Amazing Deals at Priceline during their Season of Savings Event!More
Get Deal
Expires 1/3/21
60% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 60% Off Hotel Express Deals

Save up to 60% on Hotels, Fast and Easy - No Bidding Required!

Offer Details:
  • When you purchase a reservation using our Express Deals or Name Your Own Price® service, you do not have the option to change or cancel the reservation.
  • Please note that Priceline cannot change or modify your reservation.More
Get Deal
6 comments
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up To 50% Off Pricebreakers

Priceline is offering a new way to save with Pricebreakers!

Offer Details:
  • See 3 popular hotels at a heavily discounted price
  • Click choose and Priceline will pick one of the 3 hotels
  • See which hotel right after you book!
More
Get Deal
Expires 12/31/20
40% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 40% Off Top Rental Car Brands

Get Deal
Expires 12/31/20
FREE GIFT
Sale
Coupon verified!

Save Now, Travel Later Deals + Free Cancellation

In response to travel restrictions caused by COVID-19, Priceline is offering Save Now, Travel Later Deals with prices as low as $58! No charges for cancellations.More
Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 50% Off Express Deal Flights

Save up to 50% on trusted airlines whne you book throu Priceline's Express Deal Flights!More
Get Deal
9 comments
Sale
Coupon verified!

Priceline.com COVID-19 Information & FAQs

Get Deal
100% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

100% Best Price Guarantee

Priceline will refund you 100% off the difference if you find a lower price within 24 hours of booking. Book an Express Deal, and Priceline will refund you 200% of the difference up to midnight before you travel!

Offer Details:
  • The lower price must be available to the general public for booking on a website in the same currency including taxes and fees.
  • The Best Price Guarantee does not apply to fares for corporate customers, military personnel, students, children, senior citizens, groups, and AA or AARP members.

What to Look for To Match Itineraries:
  • Airline Tickets: Same airline, flight numbers, travel dates, airports, number of ticketed passengers, and class of service. Certain carries are excluded.
  • Hotels: Same hotel, check-in and check-out dates, number of rooms, room type including bedding and view selection.
  • Car Rentals: Same rental car company, car type, rental location, pick-up and drop-off dates and times.
  • Cruises: Same cruise ship, sailing dates and category.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 50% Off Hotels w/ Priceline VIP

Become a Priceline VIP member to enjoy perks, including up to 50% off hotel stays, price match guarantee, exclusive coupons and more! It's free to join.More
Get Deal
10% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

10% Off Next Booking | Email Signup

Get a unique code for 10% off your next hotel or rental car booking when you sign up to receive emails.More
Get Deal
OFFER
Sale
Coupon verified!

Discounted Cruises + Free Credit

Get deep discounts on cruises from Priceline from Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and more cruise lines.More
Get Deal
70% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 70% Off Group Travel

Priceline has their own separate search page for those planning a visit/stay for a big group. Using this tool you can save up to 70% off on your upcoming group trip with Priceline's lowest group rate guaranteed.More
Get Deal
Sale
Coupon verified!

Priceline Vacation Packages

Save the most money when you book your flight, hotel, and rental car altogether at Priceline.com. Whether you're traveling for business or looking for an affordable family vacation, Priceline offers cheap prices and the best travel deals online.

Customers generally do not need a coupon code, as prices are as shown. Only select sales and packages will require coupons.More
Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 60% Off Las Vegas Hotels

Get Deal
Expires 12/31/20
$15 OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Receive Priceline Coupons When You Create An Account

Create an account with priceline.com and they will send you personal promo codes directly to your inbox! Often these code will take up to $15 off your booking.More
Get Deal

Related Stores

9,201 subscribers
48,478 subscribers
15,029 subscribers
2,331 subscribers

Popular Stores

422,348 subscribers
176,973 subscribers
476,557 subscribers
421,522 subscribers

About Priceline

Priceline is an online aimed at helping customers obtain low fare prices on all travel related items. Travelers can find tickets at a discounted rate on hotels, airlines, rental cars Save up to 50% off or more with today's Priceline coupon code, promo codes and offers. Get deep discounts for all your travel needs in December 2020. New travel deals are released every week, so check back to find more discounts on all your travel needs.


How Do I Get The Best Priceline Coupon and Deals?

Priceline offers a lot of last minute deals on flights, hotels and car rentals. Those booking a few weeks prior to traveling can check out all last minute deals, as well as the Priceline coupons page. Browse 'Last Minute Hotels', 'Hotel Freebies', 'Express Deals', 'Group Deals', 'Last Minute Flights', and 'Last Minute Car Rentals'.

Shoppers can get an extra 15-40% off ($10-$20 off) flights, hotels and car rentals by browsing through this page for coupon codes. Usually, these coupons come around once a month so not extremely often. So be ready when the next coupon is available!

How to save even more money at Priceline:

Priceline has Deeper Discount Offers and Name Your Own Price deals, where travelers can bid on the travel itinerary they want and see if any particular airline is willing to accept that price. If you're flexible and ready to travel on short notice, it's a great way to pay the price you want! Some of these Name Your Own Price deals have offered discounts such as:
  • Up to 60% Off on Hotels
  • Up to 40% Off on Flights
  • Up to 40% Off on Rental Cars


Planning a fun family vacation?

Priceline has plenty of kid-friendly destinations such as Universal Orlando Resort and Hotel, Walt Disney World, to all-inclusive resorts and cruises where babies and kids can stay for free! If you have young kids, take advantage of this deal while your kids are still young enough to qualify for these deals. Once kids pass age 6 or so, many resorts will charge at least half the cost of an adult.

How to earn Priceline points and rewards

Priceline Visa Card members can also earn bonus points toward a future travel booking and opportunity to earn points are not limited to Priceline purchases. Members also get 10% points back for points redemption for statement credits. See all benefits and perks of the Priceline Visa Reward Card online for even more details.

Don't forget to sign up for Priceline coupon and deal alerts so you stay updated with all the latest promotions, sales, coupons and travel news here at DealsPlus.