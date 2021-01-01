Priceline will refund you 100% off the difference if you find a lower price within 24 hours of booking. Book an Express Deal, and Priceline will refund you 200% of the difference up to midnight before you travel!
Offer Details:
The lower price must be available to the general public for booking on a website in the same currency including taxes and fees.
The Best Price Guarantee does not apply to fares for corporate customers, military personnel, students, children, senior citizens, groups, and AA or AARP members.
What to Look for To Match Itineraries:
Airline Tickets: Same airline, flight numbers, travel dates, airports, number of ticketed passengers, and class of service. Certain carries are excluded.
Hotels: Same hotel, check-in and check-out dates, number of rooms, room type including bedding and view selection.
Car Rentals: Same rental car company, car type, rental location, pick-up and drop-off dates and times.
Cruises: Same cruise ship, sailing dates and category.
Priceline has their own separate search page for those planning a visit/stay for a big group. Using this tool you can save up to 70% off on your upcoming group trip with Priceline's lowest group rate guaranteed.More
Save the most money when you book your flight, hotel, and rental car altogether at Priceline.com. Whether you're traveling for business or looking for an affordable family vacation, Priceline offers cheap prices and the best travel deals online.
Customers generally do not need a coupon code, as prices are as shown. Only select sales and packages will require coupons.More
Priceline is an online travel agency that features the lowest fares on flights, hotels, rental cars and vacation packages. New promotions are introduced weekly and savings can total up to 50% off or more.
What are the best offers and coupons?
Priceline offers a variety of deals to suit your travel needs with discounts of up to 60% off. The best places to start are by searching their Pricebreakers located on the homepage of the website. Also browse Save Now,Travel Later deals, Last Minute deals and express offers for air fares and hotel stays. Priceline also has a Best Price Guarantee program. If you see a lower price, the company will refund you the difference. The travel agency also offers codes occasionally. These promo codes are typically valid for a limited time.
Is there a rewards program?
Join the Priceline VIP program for additional savings of up to 50% off on flights, hotels, car rentals and more. You'll also get access to Insider Coupons and priority customer service. There are different tiers offered and as you advance, you can unlock more exclusive perks.
Another way to enjoy special savings is to open a Priceline Rewards Visa Card. You'll receive 10,000 bonus points once you make $1,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening. Plus, earn 5x points on eligible Priceline purchases. Points can be redeemed for statement credit.
Is there a special email or text signup offer?
When you sign up to Priceline's email list, you'll receive a unique code for $10 off your next booking of $100 or more.