Coupon of the Day
$25 OFF
Code

$25 Off Express Deal Hotels & Rental Cars

Save $25 on Express Deal hotels and rental cars with code at checkout.
  • Minimum purchase of $125 required.
  • Travel anytime.

    Note:Exclusions ApplyMore
    • Get Coupon Code
    18 used today - Expires 8/22/21
    60% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 60% Off Hotel Express Deals

    Save up to 60% on Hotels, Fast and Easy - No Bidding Required!

    Offer Details:
    • When you purchase a reservation using our Express Deals or Name Your Own Price® service, you do not have the option to change or cancel the reservation.
    • Please note that Priceline cannot change or modify your reservation.More
    Get Deal
    3 used today - 7 comments
    FREE GIFT
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to $2,000 Free to Spend On Your Cruise & More

    Limited-Time: Exclusive offers with Priceline Cruise bookings! Take advantage of onboard credits for spa treatments, gift shopping, drinks, Wi-Fi, & other purchases made on the ship!More
    Get Deal
    1 used today
    DEALS
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up To $240 Off Hotel & Flight Together

    Plan your Labor Day! Save an average of $240 when you book a hotel+flight together. No code needed.More
    Get Deal
    1 used today
    50% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 50% Off Express Deal Flights

    Save up to 50% on trusted airlines whne you book throu Priceline's Express Deal Flights!More
    Get Deal
    1 used today - 9 comments
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 50% Top-rated Hotels with Pricebreakers

    Get Deal
    1 used today
    10% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    10% Off Next Booking | Email Signup

    Get a unique code for 10% off your next hotel or rental car booking when you sign up to receive emails.More
    Get Deal
    3 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Save Now, Travel Later Deals + Free Cancellation

    In response to travel restrictions caused by COVID-19, Priceline is offering Save Now, Travel Later Deals with prices as low as $58! No charges for cancellations.More
    Get Deal
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    $150 Statement Credit | Priceline Rewards Visa

    Priceline is offering a $150 Statement Credit after your first purchase with new Rewards Visa Card account. Plus, you'll automatically be VIP Gold approved.More
    Get Deal
    100% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    100% Best Price Guarantee

    Priceline will refund you 100% off the difference if you find a lower price within 24 hours of booking. Book an Express Deal, and Priceline will refund you 200% of the difference up to midnight before you travel!

    Offer Details:
    • The lower price must be available to the general public for booking on a website in the same currency including taxes and fees.
    • The Best Price Guarantee does not apply to fares for corporate customers, military personnel, students, children, senior citizens, groups, and AA or AARP members.

    What to Look for To Match Itineraries:
    • Airline Tickets: Same airline, flight numbers, travel dates, airports, number of ticketed passengers, and class of service. Certain carries are excluded.
    • Hotels: Same hotel, check-in and check-out dates, number of rooms, room type including bedding and view selection.
    • Car Rentals: Same rental car company, car type, rental location, pick-up and drop-off dates and times.
    • Cruises: Same cruise ship, sailing dates and category.

    Note: Exclusions apply.    More
    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 50% Off Hotels w/ Priceline VIP

    Become a Priceline VIP member to enjoy perks, including up to 50% off hotel stays, price match guarantee, exclusive coupons and more! It's free to join.More
    Get Deal
    1 used today
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Priceline.com COVID-19 Information & FAQs

    Get Deal
    $15 OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Receive Priceline Coupons When You Create An Account

    Create an account with priceline.com and they will send you personal promo codes directly to your inbox! Often these code will take up to $15 off your booking.More
    Get Deal
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Earn 5X Reward Points w/ Priceline Visa

    Get Deal
    OFFER
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Discounted Cruises + Free Credit

    Get deep discounts on cruises from Priceline from Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and more cruise lines.More
    Get Deal
    70% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 70% Off Group Travel

    Priceline has their own separate search page for those planning a visit/stay for a big group. Using this tool you can save up to 70% off on your upcoming group trip with Priceline's lowest group rate guaranteed.More
    Get Deal
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Priceline Vacation Packages

    Save the most money when you book your flight, hotel, and rental car altogether at Priceline.com. Whether you're traveling for business or looking for an affordable family vacation, Priceline offers cheap prices and the best travel deals online.

    Customers generally do not need a coupon code, as prices are as shown. Only select sales and packages will require coupons.    More
    Get Deal

    Priceline FAQ
    What is this brand about?
    Priceline is an online travel agency that features the lowest fares on flights, hotels, rental cars and vacation packages. New promotions are introduced weekly and savings can total up to 50% off or more.
    What are the best offers and coupons?
    Priceline offers a variety of deals to suit your travel needs with discounts of up to 60% off. The best places to start are by searching their Pricebreakers located on the homepage of the website. Also browse Save Now,Travel Later deals, Last Minute deals and express offers for air fares and hotel stays. Priceline also has a Best Price Guarantee program. If you see a lower price, the company will refund you the difference. The travel agency also offers codes occasionally. These promo codes are typically valid for a limited time.
    Is there a rewards program?
    Join the Priceline VIP program for additional savings of up to 50% off on flights, hotels, car rentals and more. You'll also get access to Insider Coupons and priority customer service. There are different tiers offered and as you advance, you can unlock more exclusive perks.



    Another way to enjoy special savings is to open a Priceline Rewards Visa Card. You'll receive 10,000 bonus points once you make $1,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening. Plus, earn 5x points on eligible Priceline purchases. Points can be redeemed for statement credit.
    Is there a special email or text signup offer?
    When you sign up to Priceline's email list, you'll receive a unique code for $10 off your next booking of $100 or more.