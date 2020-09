Staples has this Epson WorkForce Wireless InkJet Color Printer for only $79.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Epson all-in-one printer can print, scan, copy and fax



Wireless-N (802.11b/g/n) lets you connect cable free



Wi-Fi Direct and NFC technology allow mobile printing



4-color, drop-on-demand MicroPiezo inkjet technology



Print speeds of up to 14 ppm (ISO) in black and 7.5 ppm (ISO) in color



Print resolution up to 4800 x 1200 dpi



Automatic 2-sided printing



Received 4 stars out of 722 reviews