This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
24-Count BIC Xtra-Sparkle Mechanical Pencils + F/S

$2.65 $12.80
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 08/05/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this 24-Count BIC Xtra-Sparkle Mechanical Pencils for only $2.65 when you checkout via Subscribe & Save with free shipping!

Plus, see more 'deal of the day' BIC writing instruments!

Details:
  • Amazon's Choice for BIC Mechanical Pencil
  • Convenient push-button action for easy lead advancement
  • Strong, No. 2 lead is perfect for standardized tests
  • Received 4+ stars from over 8,075 reviews

Compare to $3.99 at Staples and $4.29 at Target.

Comments (6)

kirushasan03
kirushasan03 (L1)
1 day ago
thankyou
Reply
Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L1)
1 day ago
superb deal
Reply
VMDeals
VMDeals (L2)
Aug 22, 2019
back again for $4.17
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Dec 01, 2018
Back with a new low price!
Reply
DealHunter82
DealHunter82 (L3)
Mar 19, 2017
Great time to get some pencils! My kids always seem to lose them.
Reply
Franklin22015
Franklin22015 (L3)
Mar 19, 2017
This is a really great deal! OfficeSupply.com has BIC Xtra Sparkle 0.7 Mechanical Pencils for $5.93.
Reply
