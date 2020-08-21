Macy's is offering Cuisinart 5.5-Qt. Multi Pot w/ Lid for only $23.99 with free shipping on orders over $25.



Product Details:

Solid stainless steel riveted handles stay cool for easy handling

Smoothly tapered rim eliminates drips and spills while pouring

Mirror-finish gives exterior a classic, elegant look



Cuisinart Chef's Classic Stainless 12" Covered All Purpose Pan for $19.99