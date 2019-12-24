Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amazon

3-Pack NIVEA Men Cool 3-in-1 Body Wash
$7.98 $14.97
Dec 23, 2019
Expires : 12/31/19
16  Likes 4  Comments
19
About this Deal

Amazon is offering 3-Pack NIVEA Men Cool 3-in-1 Body Wash for only $7.98 with free shipping when you 'clip' $2.25 off coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save.

Product Details:
  • #1 Best Seller in Bath & Shower Gels
  • 3-in-1 benefit: Shower, Shampoo, Refresh Skin
  • Provides 24 hour freshness with icy menthol
  • Lathers well and rinses off easily, Removes dirt and sweat, Cleanses skin without drying
  • Long-lasting, masculine scent
  • Received 4+ stars from over 295 reviews!

💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
jusw8tn
jusw8tn (L1)
Dec 24, 2019
10 something
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Dec 24, 2019
You need to 'clip' $2.25 off coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save.
pnslakshmi_12
pnslakshmi_12 (L3)
Jul 24, 2019
Price updated $5.80
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
Feb 17, 2019
price drop
