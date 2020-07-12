Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Office Depot Office Max Coupons

Office Depot Office Max

Realspace Magellan 60" W Corner Desk + F/S
+ FREE SHIPPING
$129.99 $229.99
Jul 12, 2020
Expires : 07/12/20
15  Likes 16  Comments
180
See Deal
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎

About this Deal

Office Depot OfficeMax is offering Realspace Magellan 60" W Corner Desk (3 colors) for $129.99 (Reg. $229.99) with free shipping!

Details:
  • Extended desktop area
  • Closed-door cabinet includes an adjustable, removable shelf
  • Bottom file drawer
  • Open adjustable shelving area
  • 30"H x 59-1/2"W x 39"D
  • Inner drawer color may vary

🏷 Deal tags

Free Shipping home furniture desk Office Furniture Home Office Furniture corner desk
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 14  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 12, 2020
Price drop, now $129.99
Likes Reply
siavashnikkho
siavashnikkho (L1)
Jul 01, 2020
Is there a new code to drop the price..
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 02, 2020
No, Now $137.99
Likes Reply
baggifreak
baggifreak (L1)
Jun 25, 2020
code is not working 59042802
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Mar 27, 2020
Price drop, Now $119.99
Likes Reply
Hoopered
Hoopered (L1)
Aug 28, 2018
Okay, it work. Waitting for the desk ,I am not sure about the quality
Likes Reply
LindaKNor
LindaKNor (L5)
Jan 21, 2014
Looks like coupon code 95216876 expired on 01/20/2014.
Likes Reply
tr1plication
tr1plication (Mod)
Jan 21, 2014
@LindaKNor Changed code, still a good deal!
Likes Reply
LindaKNor
LindaKNor (L5)
Jan 21, 2014
@LindaKNor Thanks for updating the code.
Likes Reply
poe601
poe601 (L5)
Jan 20, 2014
My son actually has this desk and it has held up very well. It took some time to put together but worth this price with store pick up.
Likes Reply
FibroMom
FibroMom (L5)
Jan 20, 2014
Love how sleek and modern this desk is! This would look nice in my son's room - just have to do some measurements and make sure it will fit... at this price - I sure hope it does!
Likes Reply
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
Jan 20, 2014
Nice looking desk, looks like it takes up a lot of space though. Good price on it.
Likes Reply
Acarone
Acarone (Mod)
Jan 20, 2014
nice price drop, thanks for the update. you need to pad your order to $100 before you use the code right?
Likes Reply
kevin07
kevin07 (L5)
Jan 20, 2014
@Acarone correct!
Likes Reply
see more comments 11
Office Depot Office Max See All arrow
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Price Drop! Greenmade Storage Tote (27-Gallon)
$7.49 $11.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Free Duracell 16-Pack or 24-Pack Batteries
Free AR
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Epson WorkForce Wireless InkJet Color Printer
$79.99 $129.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
BYD Care Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer, Fragrance-Free, 16.9 Oz Pump Bottle
$5.79 $10.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Brenton Studio Radley Mid-Back Task Chair + Ships Free
$79.99 $149.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
ASUS VivoBook 15 15.6-inch Laptop w/Core i3, 256GB SSD
$329.99 $499.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
HP DeskJet Plus 4155 Wireless InkJet All-In-One Color Printer
$79.99 99.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
10-Case Boise X-9 Multi-Use Copy Paper, 500 Sheet/Ream
$29.99 $66.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
AOC 32" Full HD LED Curved Monitor, C32V1Q
$189.99 $219.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Realspace Multifunction Ergonomic Task Chair (Ships Free)
$109.99 $229.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn
Up to 70% Off Exclusive Savings
SALE
HOT
IKEA
IKEA
BISSA Shoe Cabinet w/ 3 Compartments
$39.99
Sams Club
Sams Club
5-Pc Society Den Turner Dining Set + More!
$449.00 $717.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn
Kenwood 60" Media Console
$539.99 $1799.00
Sams Club
Sams Club
Weston Counter Height Table Espresso
$248.78
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Sams Club
Sams Club
Harvest Reclining Loveseat & Chair Set
$1699.00 $2699.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Sams Club
Sams Club
Member's Mark 2.2-L Airport w/ Lever
$18.88
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
Up To 50% Off Fall Furniture Event - BJ's Wholesale Club
SALE
Cashback Available
Home Depot
Home Depot
Up to 40% Off Living Room Furniture
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
Up To 50% Off Bedding Clearance Sale - Bed Bath & Beyond
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
16-Count Dove Beauty Bars
$12.81 $25.09
FREE SHIPPING
Tory Burch
Tory Burch
Up to 80% Off Fall Event + Extra 25-30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Michael Kors
Michael Kors
Up to 80% Off Michael Kors Early VIP Sale + Extra 25% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Joe's New Balance Outlet
Joe's New Balance Outlet
New Balance Little Kid Shoes
$19.99 $54.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Famous Footwear
Famous Footwear
Kids' Shoes from $19.98!
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
T-Mobile
T-Mobile
Free SyncUP DRIVE SD-7000T (512 MB)
Freebie
Cashback Available
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Epson WorkForce Wireless InkJet Color Printer
$79.99 $129.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Lauryn Camera Bag (4 Colors)
$65.00 $259.00
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Feit 16' Smart LED Strip Light
$29.99 $39.99
FREE SHIPPING
Clinique
Clinique
Today Only! 25% Off Any Order
25% Off
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow