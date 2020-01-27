Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Amazon Coupons »

80-Piece Darice Deluxe Art Set

$13.99 $27.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/17/20
Amazon Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Get this 80-Piece Darice Deluxe Art Set for just $13.99 at Amazon! Shipping is free on $35+ orders or for Prime.

Details:
  • Includes color pencils, oil pastels, watercolor cakes, paintbrushes, pencils, and accessories
  • Provides an artist with a wide range of materials in a compact, portable case
  • Case is wood with a snap-shut handle
  • Small parts, not for children under 3 years
  • Received 4+ stars from over 4,570 reviews!

Related to this item:

Kids amazon home entertainment kids toys art supplies Arts & Crafts Price Drop
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (10)

CodeCrazyMomma
CodeCrazyMomma (L1)
Jan 27, 2020
thanks for updating the price what a great deal! :)
Reply
shafiq1
shafiq1 (L1)
Jan 27, 2020
update price
Reply
EiriEndo
EiriEndo (L1)
Jul 27, 2015
Went back to $18.06 & now they're temp. out of stock on the 80-piece. Still more than half off, so still a good deal though
Reply
CiaoCiao
CiaoCiao (L3)
Jun 03, 2015
Back again at Black Friday prices!
Reply
tr1plication
tr1plication (Mod)
Nov 15, 2014
Back again
Reply
Retrex
Retrex (L5)
Nov 12, 2013
price drop, thanks for the update
Reply
Vin_Diesel
Vin_Diesel (Mod)
Jun 25, 2013
#drawing #painting #Amazon
Reply
kevin07
kevin07 (L5)
Jun 06, 2013
My daughter has this set and it was personalized with her name! She loves it but indont let her use it hahahah.. Would like to keep it so i will buy this now and she would b able to use it :) great price
Reply
LisaNtom08
LisaNtom08 (L4)
Apr 12, 2013
incredible price for an 80 pc set!!
Reply
boricua1
boricua1 (L5)
Apr 11, 2013
nice price drop..will be passing this along with this price
Reply
Related Deals
Amazon
Scotch Brand Magic Tape, 6 Dispensered Rolls, Writeable, Invisible, The Original, Engineered for Repairing, Great for Gift Wrapping, 3/4 X 650 Inches (6122), Transparent
Amazon
$10.99 $13.99
Walmart
Topeakmart 2PCS Mesh Office Chair Adjustable Swivel Computer Desk Chair Black
Walmart
$95.59 $143.39
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Amazon
PILOT FriXion Light Pastel Collection Erasable Highlighters, Chisel Tip, Assorted Color Inks, 5-Pack (46543)
Amazon
$3.99 $4.99 Free Shipping
Amazon
PILOT FriXion Fineliner Erasable Marker Pens, Fine Point, Assorted Color Inks, 12-Pack (11452)
Amazon
$10.19 $11.99
Amazon
4-Piece Learning Resources Answer Buzzers Set
Amazon
$10.66 $19.99
Amazon
Honey-Can-Do Grey Mesh Tabletop File Folder
Amazon
$10.05 $17.99
Amazon
PU HTV Vinyl Bundle 20 Pack 20 Assorted Colors 12"x 10" Sheets, Iron On Heat Transfer Vinyl for Cricut & Silhouette Cameo, Easy to Cut & Weed Adhesive Vinyl for Design DIY T-Shirts and Clothes
Amazon
$19.99 $39.99 Free Shipping
Amazon
PILOT FriXion ColorSticks Erasable Gel Ink Stick Pens, Fine Point, Assorted Color Inks, Tub of 36 (5805)
Amazon
$28.60 $38.70
Amazon
Today Only ! 10-Pack Pilot Frixion Gel Ink ColorSticks Pens
Amazon
$8.06 $18.25
Amazon
Westcott IPoint Heavy Duty School Sharpener
Amazon
$17.80 $27.48
Costco
5000 Members Win 100 Box Tops Sweepstakes
Costco
Offer
Amazon
Pilot FriXion Clicker Erasable form $15.99
Amazon
$15.99+
Sears
60% IN SAVINGS! Apple IMac 27
Sears
$474.20 $1200.00
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Amazon
PILOT G2 Mini Premium Rolling Ball Gel Pens, Fine Point, Assorted Color Inks, 10-Pack (31746)
Amazon
$9.75 $14.99
Sears
78% OFF! Apple MB990LL/A 13.3 Intel Core 2 Duo 2.26GHz Processor Mac OS X Version 10.5 Leopard 160GB 5400RPM Hard Drive NVIDIA G
Sears
$284.99 $1299.00
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Sears
40% OFF! Apple MacBook Pro MC374LL/A 13.3-Inch Laptop
Sears
$384.13 $659.11
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Sears
70% OFF ! Apple MacBook Pro 13.3 Notebook Mac OS X Version 10.10 Pre-installed Power Adapter
Sears
$583.95 $1999.99
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Sears
42% SAVINGS! Apple IMac MB418L 8GB 640GB All-in-One Computer with Intel Core 2 Duo 2.66GHz
Sears
$332.00 $575.00
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Sears
61% SAVINGS! Apple 15.4 MacBook Pro with Intel Core I7 Quad Core 2.0GHz Processor
Sears
$498.99 $1299.00
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Amazon
Save 20% or More On Pilot Writing Instruments
Amazon
$3.99+
Monoprice
Monoprice Maker Ultimate 2 3D Printer (Ships Free)
Monoprice
$439.99 Free Shipping
Cashback Available