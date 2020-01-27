Get this 80-Piece Darice Deluxe Art Set for just $13.99 at Amazon! Shipping is free on $35+ orders or for Prime.



Details:

Includes color pencils, oil pastels, watercolor cakes, paintbrushes, pencils, and accessories



Provides an artist with a wide range of materials in a compact, portable case



Case is wood with a snap-shut handle



Small parts, not for children under 3 years



Received 4+ stars from over 4,570 reviews!