Johnson & Johnson is recalling certain Acuvue Contact Lenses that have been sold at Walmart, Sam's Club and other stores. It's been discovered that certain lenses may have not been sealed properly thus affecting the sterility of the product.



Unsterile contact lens products could lead to potential eye infections in consumers. It's being urged that if you purchased lot No. B00WWWL with base curve 8.8 and refractive power -1.50, to return the item to the place purchased.



If you've experienced any related medical issues, you can notify the Food and Drug Administration via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or call 800-332-1088 for a form to complete. Then you'll be able to contact Johnson & Johnson Vision Care at 800-843-2020.



