Best Ways to Save at Puma:
One of the best ways to save at Puma is to shop their Sale Section. It includes a wide selection of items for men, women, and kids for the lowest prices. This section gets updated often with new styles, so be sure to keep checking back. Sometimes they will have a sitewide promo code available, with the best one usually being for an extra 20% off your entire order. These promo codes don't happen more than about once a month, so be sure to take advantage of it when they do appear!
Other great ways to find the best items at Puma are by shopping the Best Sellers Selection and the New Arrivals page. By keeping up with these two sections you'll always find the hottest styles before they sell out!
The biggest Puma sales are the Semi-Annual sale that happens twice per year which is 50% off most styles sitewide. They also run a Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, along with some other holiday sales throughout the year. Keep up with all the latest sales, discounts, and coupons by subscribing to receive Puma email alerts from DealsPlus!
Less is more. Natural is beautiful. These are the defining principles of PUMA Infuse, a womens-only collection of refined streetwear essentials. Designs are clean and minimal, made with high-quality materials and more sustainable production practices. Pieces are simple, dynamic, and comfortable ready to infuse your life with easy, elevated styleMore
An authentic lifestyle collection that revovles around the fast paced, never quit attitude of a Prosche turbo driver. Combining classic Porsche yellow with engine inspired graphics, this collection desires to be lived in, but lives to be driven in. Live the Turbo life. Do things the hard way. Takes the turns as the come. Be fearless. Never lift your foot off the accelerator.More
Unreleased and never seen before, J. Cole and PUMA Hoops are dropping the next silhouette of the DREAMER lineup the RS-DREAMER PROTO. Designed with the vision of J. Cole and technology of PUMA, this original prototype design silhouette led to the release of the RS-DREAMER and birth of the franchise. Never intended to be released, the RS-DREAMER PROTO always remained a personal favorite of Dreamville and J. Cole. We couldnt keep this one-of-a-kind colorway a secret anymore. As the franchise continues to move forward, we wanted to release the prototype that started it all but may never be released again.More
J. Cole and PUMA are officially re-releasing the original RS-DREAMER. When the DREAMER debuted in 2020, Cole had the vision of starting a unique brand to serve the true dreamers within athletes around the world. But we could have never imagined the response to be this passionate and immediate.
The innovative design and highly fashionable colorways made it one of the most popular new silhouettes in all of footwear last year for both style and performance. It could be seen anywhere from courtside at All-Star Weekend alongside some famous company, to on-court in the NBA Playoffs on some of the greatest athletes in the world. The RS-DREAMER could truly be found in any setting. Anywhere but in stores. All five RS-DREAMER colorways sold out instantly in 2020, leaving many without the chance to get a pair. We heard the demands.
In our continued service to dreamers and athletes everywhere, we are bringing back the first and rarest of DREAMERs, the RS-DREAMER in its iconic black. We believe dreamers have the power to move the world forward, and we are here to help you on that journey, anyway we can. We look forward to continuing to grow with you in 2021.More
PUMA Has Teamed Up with The Black Fives Foundation, a Nonprofit Whose Mission Is to Research, Preserve, Showcase, Teach and Honor The Pre-NBA History of African Americans in Basketball. This Period, Known As The Black Fives Era, Was from The Early 1900s to 1950 When The NBA Signed Its First Black Players.
Were amplifying this important history through difference-making initiatives and a retro-inspired collection of footwear and apparel, featuring authentic logos, natural dyes, and confident colors, as well as period graphics and logos maintained by the Foundation, including its trademarked slogan, Make History Now.More
PUMA X FIRST MILE isnt just about turning plastic into product. This is a collection rooted in cooperative opportunity and human connection one that threads people together around a decision to do better.More
Puma is a leading sports brand that sells activewear, shoes, and sports and athletic gear for adults and kids. Collections include Best Sellers, On Trend, New Arrivals and seasonal collections.
What are the best offers and coupons?
You can shop discounts anytime in Puma's sale section, which offers up to 50% off items. Their outlet store is also available online with savings of up to 40% off. The retailer's best events have been their Private Sale and Semi-Annual Sale with 70% off being the highest discount offered.
Special offers come around during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Promo codes are rare and are usually offered during the holiday season. We've seen promo codes from 20-40% off.
How many promo codes can be redeemed per order?
Promo codes are rarely offered and cannot be stacked.
Is there free shipping?
Puma offers free shipping on orders of $35 or more. If you need your order right away, you can opt for $10 Expedited Shipping. Free returns are available too within 45 days of purchase.
Is there a special email or text signup offer?
When you sign up to join the Puma email list, you'll receive a unique code for 10% off your next purchase that's valid for one-time use only. It may take a few hours after sign-up for your offer to arrive.
Are there any special discounts available for students, teachers, healthcare workers or military personnel?
During COVID-19, Puma has increased the discount for front line heathcare workers from 10% to 20% off. People who qualify for this discount include doctors, nurses and first responders. Active and retired military personnel and teachers can get 10% off purchases. Status is verified via ID.ME.
Students can also enjoy an added perk with 10% off purchases. this exclusive offer is available through UNIDAYS.