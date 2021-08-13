Home Coupons Stores Cashback
Puma Coupons & Promo Codes

75% OFF
Up to 70% Off Private Sale

Get up to 70% Off Select Styles during Puma's Private Sale! No code necessary, prices as marked. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more.More
79 used today - Expires 8/13/21
30% OFF
Up to 30% Off Outlet Styles

Up to 30% Off Outlet Styles. Online prices reflect final discount. Free Shipping w/$50+ Order.More
FREE SHIPPING
PUMA Back To School Shopping Guide

Get free Shipping on $50 or moreMore
Expires 8/31/21
Boys Tees Sale from $5.99+

Private Sale!More
Expires 8/13/21
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Puma Sale Items

Shop puma.com today and find discounts of up to 50% off shoes, clothing, and accessories! Shop for women, men or kids. Shipping is always free on $35 or more. Some of their most popular styles include Suede, Punku, Suede Classic, VS America and the Rihanna Creeper.

Best Ways to Save at Puma:
One of the best ways to save at Puma is to shop their Sale Section. It includes a wide selection of items for men, women, and kids for the lowest prices. This section gets updated often with new styles, so be sure to keep checking back. Sometimes they will have a sitewide promo code available, with the best one usually being for an extra 20% off your entire order. These promo codes don't happen more than about once a month, so be sure to take advantage of it when they do appear!

Other great ways to find the best items at Puma are by shopping the Best Sellers Selection and the New Arrivals page. By keeping up with these two sections you'll always find the hottest styles before they sell out!

The biggest Puma sales are the Semi-Annual sale that happens twice per year which is 50% off most styles sitewide. They also run a Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, along with some other holiday sales throughout the year. Keep up with all the latest sales, discounts, and coupons by subscribing to receive Puma email alerts from DealsPlus!

Are you a student? Take 10% off your next purchase when you verify your student status with UNiDAYS. Military members can also save an extra 10% off your purchase when you verify your Military status with ID.ME.More
2 comments
20% OFF
20% Off First Responders Discount

Puma is offering first responders, doctors and nurses 20% off entire purchase! Just verify with ID.ME.

Plus, active and veteran military personnel and teachers get 10% off.More
10% OFF
10% Off Military Discount

Verify your status with ID.ME and get 10% off your entire purchase!More
10% OFF
Extra 10% Off Entire Purchase | Email Signup

Sign up to the Puma emailing list and you'll receive a unique code for an extra 10% off your entire purchase! Valid online only.

Note: It may take a few hours after sign-up for your offer to arrive. Exclusions apply.More
1 used today
10% OFF
10% Off Student Discount

Students can get an extra 10% off at Puma every time you shop when you register and verify your student status with UNiDAYS at puma.com. Score your student discount on tons of retail sites now!

Military members can save an extra 10% off when you verify your status with ID.ME.

If you're a frequent Puma shopper, you may want to create an account and you will receive free 2-day shipping on all orders.More
1 comment
2 for $25 Tops & Tees

2 for $50 Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Footwear Under $39.99

$24.99 Pants + Leggings

$10 Expedited Shipping

Note: Exclusions apply.More
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping On Orders of $50+

10% Cashback With Your Online Purchases

Limited Time! Sign up with DealsPlus or log in to earn your cashback! Just click through any link from DealsPlus to PUMA (including this coupon) and your purchase will be tracked. Once you earn $15 you can cash out with PayPal or convert your earnings to Bitcoin!More
1 comment
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Women's Sale Shoes

Find Puma shoes for women including sneakers, flats, boots, and more starting from under $10.More
1 used today - 2 comments
FREE SHIPPING
$12.50 Face Masks & Neck Gaiters

Shop a Wide Variety of Puma Face Masks and Neck Gaiters. Free shipping on $35+.More
'She Moves Collection'

Less is more. Natural is beautiful. These are the defining principles of PUMA Infuse, a womens-only collection of refined streetwear essentials. Designs are clean and minimal, made with high-quality materials and more sustainable production practices. Pieces are simple, dynamic, and comfortable  ready to infuse your life with easy, elevated styleMore
Women's Infused Collection

Celebrate International Women's Day with PUMA Women's Infused CollectionMore
PUMA Bestsellers

See What's Trending. Shop PUMA Bestsellers.More
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Men's Sale Shoes

Best Deals On Favorite Styles

Puma FAQ
What is this brand about?
Puma is a leading sports brand that sells activewear, shoes, and sports and athletic gear for adults and kids. Collections include Best Sellers, On Trend, New Arrivals and seasonal collections.
What are the best offers and coupons?
You can shop discounts anytime in Puma's sale section, which offers up to 50% off items. Their outlet store is also available online with savings of up to 40% off. The retailer's best events have been their Private Sale and Semi-Annual Sale with 70% off being the highest discount offered.



Special offers come around during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Promo codes are rare and are usually offered during the holiday season. We've seen promo codes from 20-40% off.
How many promo codes can be redeemed per order?
Promo codes are rarely offered and cannot be stacked.
Is there free shipping?
Puma offers free shipping on orders of $35 or more. If you need your order right away, you can opt for $10 Expedited Shipping. Free returns are available too within 45 days of purchase.
Is there a special email or text signup offer?
When you sign up to join the Puma email list, you'll receive a unique code for 10% off your next purchase that's valid for one-time use only. It may take a few hours after sign-up for your offer to arrive.
Are there any special discounts available for students, teachers, healthcare workers or military personnel?
During COVID-19, Puma has increased the discount for front line heathcare workers from 10% to 20% off. People who qualify for this discount include doctors, nurses and first responders. Active and retired military personnel and teachers can get 10% off purchases. Status is verified via ID.ME.



Students can also enjoy an added perk with 10% off purchases. this exclusive offer is available through UNIDAYS.