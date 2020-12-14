Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

QVC Coupons

Coupon of the Day
$10 OFF
Code

$10 Off $25+ (New Customers)

QBC is offering new customers $10 off their first order with this promo code applied at online checkout.More
Get Coupon Code
$5 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

$5 Off $25+ (New Customers)

QVC is offering $5 off your first purchase of $25 when you use this promo code at online checkout.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today
$10 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

$10 Off $25+ (Select Accounts)

QVC is offering Select Accounts $10 off your $25 purchase when you use this promo code at online checkout.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today - 3 comments
$5 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

$5 Off $25+ (Select Accounts)

Get Coupon Code
1 used today
30% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 30% Off Beauty

Get Deal
Expires 12/14/20
45% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 45% Off Today's QVC Special Value Items

Check out these special offers on QVC's New Arrivals! Over 150 items to choose from. Save on Beauty, Electronics, Fashion, For the Home, Handbags & Luggage, Health & Fitness, Jewelry, Kitchen & Food, Shoes & more!More
Get Deal
1 used today
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Special Price Offers

Get Deal
1 comment
Sale

One-Stop Gifting Shop

Shop apparel, electronics and more!More
Get Deal
20% OFF
Sale

Up to 20% Off Smart Home Tech Savings

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Clearance Items

QVC clearance products are discounted up to 50% off of normal retail value + get free shipping(no minimum) on select products.More
Get Deal
Sale

250 Items Under $25 from QVC

Beauty, electronics, jewelry, kitchen & food, and more!More
Get Deal
Sale

Beauty Sale

Get Deal
Sale

Hot Tech Deals

Don't miss out on limited-time Sale Prices and select Easy Pay offers!More
Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping on these items

Pay zip to ship on this selection. Applies to standard shipping only.More
Get Deal
Sale

Cozy Winter Essentials

QVC is offering cozy winter essentials! Let the day melt away - shop linens, loungewear, bath finds & more.More
Get Deal
Sale

Support Black-Owned Businesses

Check out the variety of Black-Owned Businesses featured on QVC that you can suppor!More
Get Deal
Sale

Lunchtime Specials Weekdays 11am-4pm ET

8am-1pm Pacific! Don't miss out.

Shop a limited selection of items at low Lunchtime Special Prices. Plus, sign up for emails to get deals & more delivered to your inbox.More
Get Deal
Sale

Online Only Deals

Discover hundreds of great products not seen on air.More
Get Deal
Sale

QVC2 Big Deals

Hurry before it's gone. 24 hours only! The hottest value on QVC2.More
Get Deal
Sale

QVC Easy Pay Collection

Over 15,000 easy pay products are available
Easy Pay - Own an item now and pay monthly at no extra charge
Choose easy pay option at checkoutMore
Get Deal
10% OFF
Sale

10% Off Entire Purchase (Senior Citizen & Military)

Get Deal
Sale

$50 & Under Beauty Essentials

Discover top-rated picks to update your regimen.More
Get Deal
Sale

$50 & Under Wellness Items

Get Deal

Related Stores

554,374 subscribers
476,556 subscribers
649,187 subscribers
46,570 subscribers

Popular Stores

422,348 subscribers
176,973 subscribers
421,522 subscribers
138,052 subscribers

About QVC

See online the best deals your favorite QVC hosts have been talking about. QVC is quality, value, and convenience.

QVS is known for it's jewelry, shoes, fashion, gadgets for the home, and of course diamonique. QVC shopping online allows you to shop the items that were recently on air, as well as old favorites. Live hosts show you products and provide an exceptional degree of information for you to make a decision on cosmetics, cookware, and more.

Most QVC items have a limited quantity or limited time available. Often QVC has free shipping from it's website. Don't miss "Today's Special Value" which is the one single item QVC considers it's greatest value that day. Also now available, 3 QVC outlet stores on the east coast and teh QVC credit card.

Subscribe to QVC coupons at DealsPlus for the most up-to-date listings of sales, coupons when available, and coupon codes.