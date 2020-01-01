Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Redbox Promo Codes

FREE GIFT
Code

Rent 1 Movie or Video Game, Get 1 Free

Right now, Redbox is sending out coupon codes to rent 1 movie or video game, and get 1 free! If you are not already signed up, text the number provided to get your code.More
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Game Night (Text Offer)

Text the word "GAMES" to 727272 to receive a promo code for a free game rental!

Text STOP to cancel at any time.More
FREE
Sale

Free Live TV (No Sign-in Required)

RedBox is offering free live TV! Watch free movies & TV from dozens of channels anytime you want. No subscription or sign in is required.More
FREE GIFT
Sale

Official Redbox Promotions

Find free movie nights and phenomenal discounts on Redbox's official promotions page.More
50¢ OFF
Sale

Rent 2 Discs, Get 50¢ Off

Discount applies to first rental days only.More
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Movie Rental | Email Sign Up

Get a code for a free movie when you sign up for Redbox email alerts and confirm your email address. This code is good for 2 weeks after being sent. Redbox frequently sends out new offers for savings on movie & game rentals.More
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Rentals, Special Offers, & More | Redbox Perks

Sale

Used Movies Starting At $3.99

About Redbox

Rent movies and more at a Redbox locations near you or reserve your rental online at Redbox.com. You can pickup and return your movie or game at ANY other Redbox location. Rent DVD movies, blu-rays and video games for about $1 per rental per day.



How to Use a Redbox Promo Code Online

  1. Find the movie or game you would like to reserve, then click "Hold for Pickup"
    redbox

  2. After selecting, enter your zip code to find nearby locations carrying your selection
    redbox

  3. When you have decided on a location, select "Hold for Pickup"
    redbox

  4. You will be taken to your cart. Check the box next to "Promo Code," enter your code and apply.
    redbox

  5. See discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.
    redbox


How to Get Free Redbox Codes That Always Work

You can always find free Redbox codes here on DealsPlus, but use the tips below for more ways get free movies, games and more.


  1. Subscribe to Redbox Text Alerts
    This is one of the easiest ways to get discounts, and the occasional free rental. Simply sign up for their free text alerts and get offers ranging from buy one, get one free to FREE rental codes straight to your phone. We here at DealsPlus do not find them to be intrusive at all, but you can always unsubscribe if you don't like the frequency or have any issues.

  2. Reserve Online
    If you're a first time renter, you'll receive a free rental code after returning your first movie or game. Make sure to give them your email address when making the initial rental so you're officially qualified, then receive your code via email soon after returning.

  3. Free Rental with Redbox Instant
    When you sign-up for a free trial of Redbox instant, it includes one month of unlimited streaming as well as 4 free DVD codes. Make sure to unsubscribe after the trial period ends, unless you really like the service!

  4. Follow Redbox on Instagram & Facebook
    Redbox typically posts their nationwide promo codes on their popular Facebook account, and most recently their Instagram account. You'll usually see decent offers at least once a month.

  5. Subscribe to DealsPlus
    If you subscribe to get Redbox alerts above, here on DealsPlus, we'll email you whenever a new, working code or promo is posted. Simple as that.



How to Use Redbox Coupon Codes

  1. Go to your local Redbox location (or reserve online)

  2. Add your desired DVDs, Blu-rays or games to your cart (or online cart)

  3. You will be asked if you have a promo code before continuing checkout

  4. Enter your code and continue to see discount



Other Tips & Notes About Redbox

Whenever you purchase from Redbox you'll be asked if you'd like to sign-up for their email alerts. Sign-up to receive special offers and discount codes via email. Most codes for Redbox can only be used once per account or credit card. So you'll need to use a different card to use the same code twice or wait for another code to become available.