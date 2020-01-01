How to Use a Redbox Promo Code Online

Find the movie or game you would like to reserve, then click "Hold for Pickup"





After selecting, enter your zip code to find nearby locations carrying your selection





When you have decided on a location, select "Hold for Pickup"





You will be taken to your cart. Check the box next to "Promo Code," enter your code and apply.





See discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.



How to Get Free Redbox Codes That Always Work

Subscribe to Redbox Text Alerts

This is one of the easiest ways to get discounts, and the occasional free rental. Simply sign up for their free text alerts and get offers ranging from buy one, get one free to FREE rental codes straight to your phone. We here at DealsPlus do not find them to be intrusive at all, but you can always unsubscribe if you don't like the frequency or have any issues.



Reserve Online

If you're a first time renter, you'll receive a free rental code after returning your first movie or game. Make sure to give them your email address when making the initial rental so you're officially qualified, then receive your code via email soon after returning.



Free Rental with Redbox Instant

When you sign-up for a free trial of Redbox instant, it includes one month of unlimited streaming as well as 4 free DVD codes. Make sure to unsubscribe after the trial period ends, unless you really like the service!



Follow Redbox on Instagram & Facebook

Redbox typically posts their nationwide promo codes on their popular Facebook account, and most recently their Instagram account. You'll usually see decent offers at least once a month.



Subscribe to DealsPlus

If you subscribe to get Redbox alerts above, here on DealsPlus, we'll email you whenever a new, working code or promo is posted. Simple as that.

How to Use Redbox Coupon Codes

Go to your local Redbox location (or reserve online)

Add your desired DVDs, Blu-rays or games to your cart (or online cart)

You will be asked if you have a promo code before continuing checkout

Enter your code and continue to see discount

Other Tips & Notes About Redbox

Rent movies and more at a Redbox locations near you or reserve your rental online at Redbox.com. You can pickup and return your movie or game at ANY other Redbox location. Rent DVD movies, blu-rays and video games for about $1 per rental per day.You can always find free Redbox codes here on DealsPlus, but use the tips below for more ways get free movies, games and more.Whenever you purchase from Redbox you'll be asked if you'd like to sign-up for their email alerts. Sign-up to receive special offers and discount codes via email. Most codes for Redbox can only be used once per account or credit card. So you'll need to use a different card to use the same code twice or wait for another code to become available.