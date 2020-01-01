Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Red Lobster Coupons & Deals

Sale

$8.99 Endless Lunch Menu

Red Lobster just launched a new Seafood Lovers Lunch Menu featuring Endless Soup, Salad and Biscuits starting at just $8.99!

Find your nearest Red Lobster here.
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Delivery On $30

Monday to ThursdayMore
$5 OFF
Sale

Sign up to receive offers

Join the Red Lobster Fresh Catch Club and receive a coupon for $5 off 2 adult dinner entrees. Valid not just on your birthday, but anytime after you receive your exclusive birthday coupon!More
FREE GIFT
Sale

My Red Lobster Rewards

Earn points on each purchase plus free 75 Points just for joining!More
Sale

Family Meal Deals Starting At $7.99 Per Person

Sale

Buy $50 in Gift Cards Now and Get Two $10 Bonus Coupons

DEAL
Sale

Two for Tuesday

Get double the deal with two delectable Lobster, Shrimp and Salmon feasts, each served with choice of two sides for only $49.99More
OFFER
Sale

Ultimate Endless Shrimp Monday

On Ultimate Endless Shrimp Monday’s, mix and match Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and Wood-Grilled Shrimp Skewers. $17.99* with choice of side.More
OFFER
Sale

Steak & Lobster Wednesday

There’s a reason it’s a classic pairing: a wild-caught lobster tail and a 7oz peppercorn-seasoned sirloin, served with 2 sides for just $19.99.*More
OFFER
Sale

Throwback Thursday

Get a great price on the classics: Walt’s Favorite Shrimp and a fountain beverage or iced tea for $12.99.* Served with choice of two sides.More
OFFER
Sale

Fish Fry Friday

Indulge in hand-battered, wild-caught cod served with fries and coleslaw for only $11.99.* Fry-yay!More
About Red Lobster

Here's everything from Red Lobster restaurant menus to locations and prepaid gift cards and recipes - all online and easy to find.