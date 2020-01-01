Red Lobster Coupons & Deals
|Join the Red Lobster Fresh Catch Club and receive a coupon for $5 off 2 adult dinner entrees. Valid not just on your birthday, but anytime after you receive your exclusive birthday coupon!More
|Earn points on each purchase plus free 75 Points just for joining!More
|Get double the deal with two delectable Lobster, Shrimp and Salmon feasts, each served with choice of two sides for only $49.99More
|On Ultimate Endless Shrimp Monday’s, mix and match Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and Wood-Grilled Shrimp Skewers. $17.99* with choice of side.More
|There’s a reason it’s a classic pairing: a wild-caught lobster tail and a 7oz peppercorn-seasoned sirloin, served with 2 sides for just $19.99.*More
|Get a great price on the classics: Walt’s Favorite Shrimp and a fountain beverage or iced tea for $12.99.* Served with choice of two sides.More
|Indulge in hand-battered, wild-caught cod served with fries and coleslaw for only $11.99.* Fry-yay!More
About Red Lobster
Here's everything from Red Lobster restaurant menus to locations and prepaid gift cards and recipes - all online and easy to find.