Red Robin Coupon Codes

$20 OFF
Sale

$20 Off Your 6th Visit | Rewards Members

Sign up for their Royalty Rewards program. Get $20 when you visit 5 times in the first 5 weeks. A visit is a purchase including a burger, entrÃ©e, full-sized salad or sandwich.More
2 comments
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Birthday Burger

Sign up for the Red Robin Royalty Rewards programMore
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Item After 10th Purchase

Sign up for Red Robin Royalty RewardsMore
FREE GIFT
Sale

Register for Red Robin Rewards

Rewards Include:
  • Free Birthday Burger
  • $20 Towards Your 6th Visit
  • Every 10th Item Free
  • Exclusive SurprisesMore
    3 comments

    Buy One, Get One Free Gourmet Burger

    Today only, get a free gourmet burger of equal or lesser value when you purchase another gourmet burger and two beverages. Simply mention "BOGO" to your server! Both your burgers will come with bottomless fries.

    NOTE: Valid at participating locations.
    Expired 3/3/20
