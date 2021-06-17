Regal, the second-largest cinema chain in the U.S., will temporarily close all 536 US theaters on Thursday, October 8, due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. As of now, the company did not give a date for when it planned to reopen the cinemas, saying it will continue to monitor the situation.



The closures will impact approximately 40,000 employees across the U.S. and more than 5,000 employees in the U.K.



Meanwhile, AMC, the largest cinema chain in the nation, announced last week that it will finally reopen 80% of its U.S. theaters by the end of this week. More