Home Coupons Stores Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Regal Cinemas Coupons & Promo Codes

Banner to download the Dealsplus Chrome extension
Sale

Regal Cinemas Will Close All U.S. Theaters On 10/8

Regal, the second-largest cinema chain in the U.S., will temporarily close all 536 US theaters on Thursday, October 8, due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. As of now, the company did not give a date for when it planned to reopen the cinemas, saying it will continue to monitor the situation.

The closures will impact approximately 40,000 employees across the U.S. and more than 5,000 employees in the U.K.

Meanwhile, AMC, the largest cinema chain in the nation, announced last week that it will finally reopen 80% of its U.S. theaters by the end of this week.More
Get Deal
FREE W/PURCHASE
Sale

Free Popcorn with Every Peter Rabbit 2 Ticket

Get a free small popcorn with every ticket for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway on Saturday, June 12 at select theatres.More
Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 6/12/21
$5 MOVIES
Sale

$5 Movie Tickets for Pride Month

Celebrate Pride Month with Regal’s mini film festival featuring $5 tickets to select movies at the link! Showtimes available 6/11 - 6/17 only at select locations.More
Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 6/17/21

Related Stores

11,672 subscribers
35,278 subscribers
26 subscribers
61 subscribers

Popular Stores

424,317 subscribers
298,437 subscribers
483,640 subscribers
423,480 subscribers
Regal Cinemas FAQ
About Regal Cinemas
Buy movie tickets online for Regal theaters near you. Regal Cinemas is the largest movie theater group featuring film, digital, 3D, and IMAX movies.