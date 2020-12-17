Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
REI Coupons & Promo Codes 2020

40% OFF
Sale

Up to 40% Off Holiday Warm Up Sale

REI is offering up to 40% off during their holiday warm up sale! Prices are as marked.More
Expires 12/17/20
60% OFF
Sale
Up to 60% Off Deals On Gifts

Save up to 60% off deals on gifts at REI. Prices are as marked, no coupon code is required.More
3 used today
Sale
REI Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Expires 12/25/20
50% OFF
Sale
Up to 60% Off Clearance Clothing

Save up to 60% off clearance clothing when you shop REI's sale, clearance, and outlet sections.More
1 used today
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off Entire Purchase | Email Sign Up

Sign up for REI e-mails and you will receive a coupon for 15% off your entire purchase! To sign up, just fill out your email, first name, last name, and zip code. You will then receive an email for 15% off in your inbox shortly after.

If you've already signed up, or if you don't want to sign up you can always find savings on REI's official coupon page! Here, you can commonly find coupons (if they are available), as well as free shipping, deals of the day, the REI outlet, and much more.More
17 comments
75% OFF
Sale

Up to 75% Off Outlet Gifts

Sale

50% or More Off Outlet Styles

Save 50% or more off everything at REI Outlet! Prices are as marked.More
30% OFF
Sale
Up to 30% Off New Arrivals

60% OFF
Sale
Up to 60% Off New Markdowns

50% OFF
Sale
Up to 50% Off The North Face Sale

50% OFF
Sale
Up to 50% Off Sale and Clearance

Shop REI's sale, clearance, outlet, and more section to find up to 50% off REI items! Even better, you can get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

For even more savings, you can find discounts on REI's official coupon page.More
50% OFF
Sale
Up to 50% off Just Reduced Items | REI Garage

Over 400 items to choose from! Get first dibs on these just-reduced items. Shop early for the best selection.More
Sale
REI Deals: Sale, Clearance, REI Garage & more

Shop REI today and you will find amazing deals on outdoor clothing, gear, tents, backpacks, bikes and many more workout, outdoor and sports items! You can find discounts on popular brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot and more. Add in any REI coupon code today. You can save with any extra 10-30% off REI coupon with very limited exclusions.More
50% OFF
Sale
up to 50% Off Women's, Men's & Kids' Deals | REI Garage

REI offers red hot clearance items starting from 50% off to as high as 80% off! Save on clothing, outdoor items and much more in the REI Garage. No REI coupon code needed.More
80% OFF
Sale
Up to 80% Off REI Garage Deal of the Day

Save an extra 10-20% off REI promo items of the week, where a new item goes on sale at an unbelievable price. Don't like any of this week's deals? The REI Garage Sale provides more discounted outdoor gear, athletic apparel, shoes, and sporting goods. Coupons are not needed, as discounts are applied automatically.More
1 comment
80% OFF
Sale
Up to 80% Off REI Deals

Yup, you read right! You can save up to 85% off on select deals for apparel, outerdoors, hiking, shoes, snow items and more things for an active lifestyle. The deals start from just 3Â¢. When available, you can add in a REI coupon code, promo code or in store coupon.More
15% OFF
Sale
10-15% Off Volume Discounts

Buy 2-10+ items at REI and get an extra 10-15% off on your order. Click here to see what kind of volume discounts REI offers.More
FREE W/P
Sale
Free $100 REI Gift Card | REI MasterCard

Shop at REI often? You can apply for a REI MasterCard and upon approval, you will receive a free $100 REI Gift Card when you make your first purchase within 60 days.

REI credit card members get 5% back at REI, 2% back on groceries and 1% back everywhere. See more details at REImastercard.com.More
Sale
Under $20 Deals | REI Garage

Shop all of REI's highly discounted deals from $20 and under. Find essential outdoor accessories like micro socks, insulated water bottles, hats, flasks and more now!More
$20
Sale
$20 Lifetime Membership

Get yourself a lifetime membership to REI for just a one-time $20 payment! This nabs you a 10% annual member dividend, select free classes, exclusive REI coupons, sales and special offers.More
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Free Shipping On $50+

REI offers free shipping on every order over $50 or free in-store pick up on any order.More
25% OFF
Sale
25% Off REI Brand Clothing

30% OFF
Sale
30% Off Patagonia Gear & Clothing

25% OFF
Sale
25% Off Hydro Flask Bottles

40% OFF
Sale
Up to 40% Off Select Apparel

25% OFF
Sale
Up to 25% Off Camping Gear

1 used today
30% OFF
Sale
Up to 30% Off Select REI Co-op Brand Gear

30% OFF
Sale
Up to 30% Off Select Lift Tickets | Co-Op Members

30% OFF
Sale
Up to 30% Off New Arrivals | REI Outlet

About REI

REI is the best stores to find top-brand outdoor clothing and gear for even the most rugged outdoor explorer, runner, gym rat or athlete. Whether you need waterproof shoes, tents, all weather outerwear and accessories, or fitness equipment, you can get everything you need at up to 50% off. Plus, save an extra 20%-25% off with REI coupon codes, printable coupons, free shipping offers and outlet deals. Check back on this page for special limited time event sales where shoppers can bag up to 75% off on sale items and free shipping offers.


What Is The Best REI Sale?


REI offers variety of sale categories for online shoppers from Deal of the Day to holiday sale and clearance. Also, shoppers can easily access the REI Outlet for even more savings. REI Outlet features savings 50% off or more from retail prices with limited time deals of the day and week. Most prices from their outlet are cut in half so shoppers are sure to bag some great sales on popular brands like The North Face and on various outdoor and sport gears. Best of all, REI outlet offers free shipping on orders of $50 and over.

REI does not roll out a lot of sitewide discount savings but they do offer discount savings off a specific brand from time to time. These code are not always visible on their webpage so check back on this DealsPlus page to see if there's a discount available for your favorite brand from REI.

How do I use my coupon code?

To redeem your REI promo code:
  • Add item(s) to cart and proceed to check out.
  • Login to your REI account or continue as guest.
  • Input your shipping and billing information.
  • Under 'Payment Method' paste your code in the 'Coupon code' box.
  • Discount will be reflected on page.

REI offers free shipping on your minimum purchase of $50 and over.

Are There Other Ways to Save?


Like most other major sports gear and outdoor apparel and footwear merchant, REI also has a membership program where shoppers can sign up and earn rewards and get exclusive sales offers. As a part of their online only special, new members gets a $20 digital bonus card on their first $100 purchase. Other benefits include:
  • Exclusive member deals & in-store discounts
  • 10% annual member dividends
  • Discounts on trips and classes
  • REI MasterCard (earn 5% back on all REI & REI Outlet purchases!)


Also, checkout the REI official coupons, coupon codes, rebates and discounts page for manufacturer rebates and volume discounts!