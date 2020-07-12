What Is The Best REI Sale?

How do I use my coupon code?

Add item(s) to cart and proceed to check out.



Login to your REI account or continue as guest.



Input your shipping and billing information.



Under 'Payment Method' paste your code in the 'Coupon code' box.



Discount will be reflected on page.

Are There Other Ways to Save?

Exclusive member deals & in-store discounts



10% annual member dividends



Discounts on trips and classes



REI MasterCard (earn 5% back on all REI & REI Outlet purchases!)

REI is the best stores to find top-brand outdoor clothing and gear for even the most rugged outdoor explorer, runner, gym rat or athlete. Whether you need waterproof shoes, tents, all weather outerwear and accessories, or fitness equipment, you can get everything you need at up to 50% off. Plus, save an extra 20%-25% off with REI coupon codes, printable coupons, free shipping offers and outlet deals. Check back on this page for special limited time event sales where shoppers can bag up to 75% off on sale items and free shipping offers.REI offers variety of sale categories for online shoppers from Deal of the Day to holiday sale and clearance. Also, shoppers can easily access the REI Outlet for even more savings. REI Outlet features savings 50% off or more from retail prices with limited time deals of the day and week. Most prices from their outlet are cut in half so shoppers are sure to bag some great sales on popular brands like The North Face and on various outdoor and sport gears. Best of all, REI outlet offers free shipping on orders of $50 and over.REI does not roll out a lot of sitewide discount savings but they do offer discount savings off a specific brand from time to time. These code are not always visible on their webpage so check back on this DealsPlus page to see if there's a discount available for your favorite brand from REI.To redeem your REI promo code:REI offers free shipping on your minimum purchase of $50 and over.Like most other major sports gear and outdoor apparel and footwear merchant, REI also has a membership program where shoppers can sign up and earn rewards and get exclusive sales offers. As a part of their online only special, new members gets a $20 digital bonus card on their first $100 purchase. Other benefits include:Also, checkout the REI official coupons, coupon codes, rebates and discounts page for manufacturer rebates and volume discounts!