Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

CNN

California Pizza Kitchen Files for Bankruptcy
News
Jul 30, 2020
24  Likes 0  Comments
11
See Deal

About this Deal

California Pizza Kitchen just announced they will be filing for bankruptcy. The restaurant chain has been struggling in recent months, mainly due to the effects COVID-19 has had on their business.

CPK is hoping that by taking this action, it will help reduce debt and make them a stronger company. They will also be closing a few unprofitable locations, but have not stated how many.

Read more here.

What do you think of California Pizza Kitchen filing for bankruptcy? Let us know in the comments below!

🏷 Deal Tags

food dining restaurants News bankruptcy California Pizza Kitchen retail news Meals
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
CNN See All arrow
CNN
CNN
A Family That Raised $2 Million for Their Baby's Life-saving Medical Treatment Has Received It for Free
NEWS
CNN
CNN
McDonald's New Pastries Are Here. Here's How to Get Them for Free
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Friendly's Files for Bankruptcy and Puts Itself Up for Sale
NEWS
CNN
CNN
How to Stress-eat Your Way Through Election Day with Free Food
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Netflix Partners with Norfolk State University in Virginia for Its First-ever Virtual HBCU Boot Camp
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Starbucks Expects Sales to Return to Growth Next Year
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Here's How Stores Are Changing Black Friday for The Pandemic
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Bitcoin Prices Surge After Paypal Jumps Into The Cryptocurrency Business
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Your Old IPhone Is Worth Big Bucks. Here's Why
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Coke Is Canceling 200 Drink Brands
NEWS
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Popeyes
Popeyes
Free Chicken Sandwich Offer
Free W/P
HOT
Yahoo
Yahoo
Cheesecake Factory Is Closing This Business For Good
NEWS
Little Caesars
Little Caesars
11/11 Free Pizza From Little Caesar's Veteran’s Day
Freebie
Walmart
Walmart
(start 11/7) Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender, Silver
$15.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Sams Club
Sams Club
10-Piece Viking Mixing, Prep & Serving Bowl Set
$24.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Popeyes
Popeyes
New Wicked Shrimp
$5.00
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
Free Coffee & Doughnut (11/11) (No Purchase Needed)
Freebie
Costco
Costco
CorningWare French White 8-piece Round Bakeware Set
$27.99
FREE SHIPPING
Sonic
Sonic
1/2 Price Queso Burgers
50% Off
Dunkin Donuts
Dunkin Donuts
Five Dunkin' Drinks to Keep You Running This Fall
NEWS
arrow
arrow