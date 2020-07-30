CNN
California Pizza Kitchen just announced they will be filing for bankruptcy. The restaurant chain has been struggling in recent months, mainly due to the effects COVID-19 has had on their business.
CPK is hoping that by taking this action, it will help reduce debt and make them a stronger company. They will also be closing a few unprofitable locations, but have not stated how many.
Read more here.
What do you think of California Pizza Kitchen filing for bankruptcy? Let us know in the comments below!
