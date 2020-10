Bed Bath & Beyond is offering Core Kitchen 4-Pc Reusable Food Covers for only $5.59 with free shipping on orders on orders over $39.



BEYOND+ members can get this item for $4.47 with free shipping!



Details:

Set of four food-safe silicone reusable wraps



Wraps stretch to cover different shaped and sized items



Can be used with bowls, cups, baking dishes and more



Transparent to allow you to see the contents