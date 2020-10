Costco is offering CorningWare French White 8-piece Round Bakeware Set for only $27.99. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Feature :

Safe for Oven to Table to Fridge



Ceramic Bakers are Safe for Use in Instant Pot® Electric Pressure Cookers



2 Glass Lids Included for Baking and Serving



3 Plastic Lids Included for Food Storage



All Components are Microwave and Dishwasher Safe